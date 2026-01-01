Stop Click Fraud From Stealing Your Budget
Protect your advertising spend and ensure clean data. Eliminate fake impressions and clicks before they cost your business.
{ip:"1.0.0.232",asn:"AS13335",as_name:"Cloudflare, Inc.",as_domain:"cloudflare.com",country_code:"AU",country:"Australia",continent_code:"OC",continent:"Oceania"}
Complete IPv4 and IPv6 Visibility
*IPinfo delivers unmatched visibility across both IPv4 and 100% of allocated IPv6 space, helping you monitor mobile, global, and CTV traffic as adoption accelerates.*
Flexible Delivery, Seamless Integration
*Access IP data through our low-latency API or ingest daily-refreshed database downloads into your analytics, bot detection, or traffic enrichment systems.*
Developer-Ready, Built to Scale
*From first call to full production pipelines, IPinfo integrates in minutes with SDKs for Python, JavaScript, and more, powering everything from prototypes to petabyte-scale platforms.*
How to Detect and Prevent Click Fraud Using IP Data
IPinfo flags high-risk IP addresses and bot infrastructure before fraud reaches your analytics or ad servers. Whether you're fighting ecommerce click fraud or securing CTV ad traffic, real-time IP intelligence gives you an edge. Our solutions help reduce:
Ecommerce click fraud on product pages and checkout flows
CTV ad fraud hiding behind large-scale residential proxies
Impression fraud from data centers and botnets
Sample Response
{ip:"23.64.48.164",hostname:"a23-64-48-164.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com",city:"Ashburn",region:"Virginia",country:"US",loc:"39.0437,-77.4875",org:"AS20940 Akamai International B.V.",postal:"20147",timezone:"America/New_York",asn:{asn:"AS20940",name:"Akamai International B.V.",domain:"akamai.com",route:"23.64.48.0/20",type:"hosting"},company:{name:"Akamai Technologies, Inc.",domain:"akamai.com",type:"hosting"},privacy:{vpn:false,proxy:false,tor:false,relay:false,hosting:true,service:""},abuse:{address:"US, MA, Cambridge, 145 Broadway",country:"US",email:"abuse@akamai.com",name:"Akamai Technologies",network:"23.64.0.0/14",phone:"+1-617-444-3000"}}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Why IPinfo Lite for for Click & Ad Fraud Prevention
Start by optimizing your advertising data with IPinfo Lite, our free IP intelligence tool. It provides the country and ASN data needed for effective traffic filtering across your campaigns.
When you're ready to move beyond basic filtering and proactively fight ad fraud, upgrade to our Core or Plus products. These plans go deeper, delivering granular intelligence and real-time detection of high-risk traffic, including VPNs and proxy networks.
Trusted by Teams Who Take AD ROI Seriously
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
IPinfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.
We use IPinfo to enrich our data with geolocation information, which helps us provide a better user experience. We also use it to detect and block fraudulent activities.
The implementation is very easy and straightforward. The API is very concrete - features are highlighted and that’s it, nothing too fancy. I remember checking out some other services but none of them were easy to use or attractive from the economical point of view.
Frequently Asked Questions
Marketers can protect against ad fraud by using tools like IPinfo to block suspicious traffic sources, identify VPNs and proxies, and verify geographic alignment. Combining IP data with behavioral analytics gives teams a powerful way to ensure ad delivery integrity.
Ad fraud detection often starts with recognizing irregular traffic patterns, like spikes in impressions from unfamiliar ASNs or click activity from anonymized IPs. IPinfo's real-time detection flags these anomalies early, so you can act before damage is done.
To prevent click fraud, use IP-based filtering to suppress risky traffic before bids or clicks register. IPinfo detects click fraud by analyzing real-time IP data for signs of anonymized traffic, such as VPNs, proxies, and hosting providers, then flagging that data. These insights can be used to suppress fraudulent clicks before they register, protecting your budget and improving campaign accuracy.