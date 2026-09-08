Every figure on this page comes from the same snapshot, measured the same way.

The measurement ProbeNet measures round-trip latency to responsive addresses in each delegated prefix. The minimum latency bounds how far away the prefix can be at the speed of light in fibre. The feasible area, a speed-of-light polygon, is intersected with country geometry and mapped to RIR service regions.

The comparison WHOIS registration data from all five RIRs supplies the delegating registry and the registered organization's country. A prefix is registry inconsistent when registry and organization agree on a region but the measurement places it elsewhere, and fully inconsistent when all three differ.