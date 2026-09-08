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Out-of-region IP address space

Registered in one region, used in another

Live data · updated regularly

In a research paper collaboration we developed the tool "WHEREIS", which geolocates every delegated IPv4 and IPv6 prefix and compares the result against the WHOIS registry that delegated it. These are the prefixes whose measured location falls outside their registry's service region, updated regularly.

Check a prefixRead the paper
Out-of-region prefixes
44,799
43,863
IPv4 prefixes
936
IPv6 prefixes
Sep 5, 2026
Latest snapshot
  • RIPE NCC31.9%
    14,28313,500 IPv4 · 783 IPv6
  • ARIN28.2%
    12,61512,506 IPv4 · 109 IPv6
  • APNIC22.9%
    10,28110,255 IPv4 · 26 IPv6
  • AFRINIC13.5%
    6,0246,022 IPv4 · 2 IPv6
  • LACNIC3.6%
    1,5961,580 IPv4 · 16 IPv6

Where those prefixes actually are

Measured destinations for every prefix whose location falls outside its registry's region. Latency-constrained polygons, aggregated per prefix, intersected with country geometry. Covers the 17,983 prefixes pinned to a single country.

Fiji: 0 prefixesTanzania: 0 prefixesWestern Sahara: 0 prefixesCanada: 104 prefixesUnited States: 9,293 prefixesKazakhstan: 0 prefixesUzbekistan: 0 prefixesPapua New Guinea: 0 prefixesIndonesia: 56 prefixesArgentina: 0 prefixesChile: 11 prefixesDemocratic Republic of the Congo: 0 prefixesSomalia: 0 prefixesKenya: 11 prefixesSudan: 0 prefixesChad: 0 prefixesHaiti: 0 prefixesDominican Republic: 0 prefixesRussia: 24 prefixesBahamas: 0 prefixesFalkland Islands: 0 prefixesNorway: 1 prefixesGreenland: 0 prefixesFrench Southern Territories: 0 prefixesTimor Leste: 0 prefixesSouth Africa: 127 prefixesLesotho: 0 prefixesMexico: 436 prefixesUruguay: 0 prefixesBrazil: 2,660 prefixesBolivia: 0 prefixesPeru: 25 prefixesColombia: 20 prefixesPanama: 1 prefixesCosta Rica: 1 prefixesNicaragua: 0 prefixesHonduras: 0 prefixesEl Salvador: 1 prefixesGuatemala: 2 prefixesBelize: 0 prefixesVenezuela: 1 prefixesGuyana: 0 prefixesSuriname: 0 prefixesFrance: 556 prefixesEcuador: 1 prefixesPuerto Rico: 0 prefixesJamaica: 0 prefixesCuba: 0 prefixesZimbabwe: 0 prefixesBotswana: 0 prefixesNamibia: 0 prefixesSenegal: 0 prefixesMali: 0 prefixesMauritania: 0 prefixesBenin: 0 prefixesNiger: 0 prefixesNigeria: 5 prefixesCameroon: 0 prefixesTogo: 0 prefixesGhana: 1 prefixesIvory Coast: 0 prefixesGuinea: 0 prefixesGuinea-Bissau: 0 prefixesLiberia: 0 prefixesSierra Leone: 0 prefixesBurkina Faso: 0 prefixesCentral African Republic: 0 prefixesRepublic of the Congo: 0 prefixesGabon: 0 prefixesEquatorial Guinea: 0 prefixesZambia: 0 prefixesMalawi: 0 prefixesMozambique: 0 prefixesEswatini: 0 prefixesAngola: 0 prefixesBurundi: 0 prefixesIsrael: 1 prefixesLebanon: 0 prefixesMadagascar: 1 prefixesPalestinian Territory: 0 prefixesGambia: 0 prefixesTunisia: 0 prefixesAlgeria: 0 prefixesJordan: 0 prefixesUnited Arab Emirates: 1 prefixesQatar: 0 prefixesKuwait: 0 prefixesIraq: 0 prefixesOman: 2 prefixesVanuatu: 0 prefixesCambodia: 0 prefixesThailand: 75 prefixesLaos: 0 prefixesMyanmar: 0 prefixesVietnam: 7 prefixesNorth Korea: 0 prefixesSouth Korea: 4 prefixesMongolia: 0 prefixesIndia: 363 prefixesBangladesh: 1 prefixesBhutan: 0 prefixesNepal: 0 prefixesPakistan: 0 prefixesAfghanistan: 0 prefixesTajikistan: 0 prefixesKyrgyzstan: 0 prefixesTurkmenistan: 0 prefixesIran: 0 prefixesSyria: 0 prefixesArmenia: 0 prefixesSweden: 63 prefixesBelarus: 0 prefixesUkraine: 53 prefixesPoland: 97 prefixesAustria: 2 prefixesHungary: 1 prefixesMoldova: 0 prefixesRomania: 13 prefixesLithuania: 0 prefixesLatvia: 1 prefixesEstonia: 0 prefixesGermany: 876 prefixesBulgaria: 2 prefixesGreece: 19 prefixesTurkey: 55 prefixesAlbania: 0 prefixesCroatia: 0 prefixesSwitzerland: 2 prefixesLuxembourg: 0 prefixesBelgium: 7 prefixesNetherlands: 572 prefixesPortugal: 23 prefixesSpain: 304 prefixesIreland: 33 prefixesNew Caledonia: 0 prefixesSolomon Islands: 0 prefixesNew Zealand: 38 prefixesAustralia: 472 prefixesSri Lanka: 0 prefixesChina: 0 prefixesTaiwan: 55 prefixesItaly: 24 prefixesDenmark: 0 prefixesUnited Kingdom: 443 prefixesIceland: 0 prefixesAzerbaijan: 0 prefixesGeorgia: 0 prefixesPhilippines: 49 prefixesMalaysia: 12 prefixesBrunei: 0 prefixesSlovenia: 0 prefixesFinland: 1 prefixesSlovakia: 0 prefixesCzechia: 25 prefixesEritrea: 0 prefixesJapan: 903 prefixesParaguay: 0 prefixesYemen: 0 prefixesSaudi Arabia: 9 prefixesCyprus: 1 prefixesMorocco: 0 prefixesEgypt: 0 prefixesLibya: 0 prefixesEthiopia: 0 prefixesDjibouti: 0 prefixesUganda: 0 prefixesRwanda: 0 prefixesBosnia and Herzegovina: 0 prefixesNorth Macedonia: 0 prefixesSerbia: 8 prefixesMontenegro: 0 prefixesTrinidad and Tobago: 0 prefixesSouth Sudan: 0 prefixesFrench Guiana: 13 prefixesSingapore: 10 prefixesHong Kong: 3 prefixesBermuda: 1 prefixesGuam: 1 prefixes
  • 1–6
  • 7–23
  • 24–103
  • 104+
  • none

Registered region to measured region

Covers the 26,902 out-of-region prefixes that ProbeNet pins to a single RIR region.

Registered regionMeasured regionARIN to RIPE NCC: 5,895 prefixesRIPE NCC to ARIN: 4,496 prefixesAPNIC to ARIN: 3,395 prefixesARIN to APNIC: 3,134 prefixesARIN to LACNIC: 3,024 prefixesRIPE NCC to APNIC: 2,187 prefixesLACNIC to ARIN: 1,394 prefixesAFRINIC to APNIC: 872 prefixesAFRINIC to ARIN: 763 prefixesAFRINIC to RIPE NCC: 522 prefixesAPNIC to RIPE NCC: 413 prefixesRIPE NCC to LACNIC: 362 prefixesLACNIC to RIPE NCC: 186 prefixesARIN to AFRINIC: 142 prefixesAFRINIC to LACNIC: 50 prefixesRIPE NCC to AFRINIC: 45 prefixesAPNIC to LACNIC: 11 prefixesLACNIC to APNIC: 9 prefixesAPNIC to AFRINIC: 2 prefixesRIPE NCC7,090ARIN12,195APNIC3,821AFRINIC2,207LACNIC1,589ARIN10,048RIPE NCC7,016APNIC6,202LACNIC3,447AFRINIC189

Longitudinal changes

How does out-of-region address space use evolve over time?

010K20K30K40K50KAug 12Aug 16Aug 22Aug 29Sep 5
  • All registries44,799
  • RIPE NCC14,283
  • ARIN12,615
  • APNIC10,281
  • AFRINIC6,024
  • LACNIC1,596

Which geolocation databases notice

Share of registry-inconsistent and fully inconsistent prefixes that each provider already places outside the registering region.

  • RIPE NCC
    IPinfo93%
    MaxMind87%
    DB-IP85%
  • ARIN
    IPinfo97%
    MaxMind56%
    DB-IP82%
  • APNIC
    IPinfo99%
    MaxMind96%
    DB-IP89%
  • AFRINIC
    IPinfo99%
    MaxMind87%
    DB-IP96%
  • LACNIC
    IPinfo95%
    MaxMind87%
    DB-IP82%

Check a prefix

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How we measured it

Methodology

Every figure on this page comes from the same snapshot, measured the same way.

The measurement
ProbeNet measures round-trip latency to responsive addresses in each delegated prefix. The minimum latency bounds how far away the prefix can be at the speed of light in fibre. The feasible area, a speed-of-light polygon, is intersected with country geometry and mapped to RIR service regions.
The comparison
WHOIS registration data from all five RIRs supplies the delegating registry and the registered organization's country. A prefix is registry inconsistent when registry and organization agree on a region but the measurement places it elsewhere, and fully inconsistent when all three differ.
The coverage
The headline counts every prefix measured outside its registry's region. The map only includes the 17,983 prefixes pinned to a single country and the flow chart the 26,902 pinned to a single region. The method is the paper's, with ProbeNet in place of RIPE Atlas, which is why the counts are far larger than the published tables.
Source

Robert Beverly, Amreesh Phokeer, Oliver Gasser. WHEREIS: IP Address Registration Geo-Consistency. IMC '26, October 12–16 2026, Karlsruhe, Germany.

Read the paper