IPinfo Lite Hackathon 2025

Build something cool with IP data

One month. Unlimited API calls. Use IPinfo Lite to build whatever you want—no rules, no themes. Tap into geolocation and ASN data to create dashboards, games, tools, or anything in between.

  • Starts September 4, 2025
  • Ends October 6, 2025

How to participate

Participating is easy: join the community and start using IPinfo Lite data in your project.

Get access to IPinfo Lite

Create a free IPinfo account and generate your token. You’ll get unlimited API requests and access to download the Lite dataset, including country-level geolocation and ASN IP data free to use in products, tools, or anything else, even commercially.

Join the community

The community is where everything happens. Submit your project, connect with others, ask questions, and find all event updates in one place. It’s your go-to hub for participating and staying in the loop.

Rewards and ranks!

Projects are judged on originality, execution, creativity, and clever use of IPinfo Lite data. All projects will get sticker packs and be eligible to win top tier prizes.

Build with IPinfo Lite: IP Geolocation & ASN Data

Use IPinfo Lite to power location-aware projects. You get geolocation and ASN data through an unlimited API or downloadable files. Use it however you want just to make something interesting.

Here are a few inspiration tracks to get you going:

Real-Time Maps & Analytics

Dashboards that show live visitors, network hotspots, or regional spikes.

Personalization & Localization

Custom landing pages, pricing, or language based on user location.

Security & Compliance

Flag suspicious sign-ups or enforce regional rules via geolocation checks.

Smart Routing & Edge Optimization

Route users to the nearest server/CDN, or simulate geo-based routing logic.

Viral Social Experiences & Data Art

Games, quizzes, or interactive art that changes based on user IP.

Feel free to mix tracks, mash up ideas, or invent something entirely new! Just make sure IPinfo Lite data is at the core.

