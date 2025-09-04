One month. Unlimited API calls. Use IPinfo Lite to build whatever you want—no rules, no themes. Tap into geolocation and ASN data to create dashboards, games, tools, or anything in between.
Participating is easy: join the community and start using IPinfo Lite data in your project.
Create a free IPinfo account and generate your token. You’ll get unlimited API requests and access to download the Lite dataset, including country-level geolocation and ASN IP data free to use in products, tools, or anything else, even commercially.Free signup
The community is where everything happens. Submit your project, connect with others, ask questions, and find all event updates in one place. It’s your go-to hub for participating and staying in the loop.Join
Projects are judged on originality, execution, creativity, and clever use of IPinfo Lite data. All projects will get sticker packs and be eligible to win top tier prizes.
Use IPinfo Lite to power location-aware projects. You get geolocation and ASN data through an unlimited API or downloadable files. Use it however you want just to make something interesting.
Here are a few inspiration tracks to get you going:
Dashboards that show live visitors, network hotspots, or regional spikes.
Custom landing pages, pricing, or language based on user location.
Flag suspicious sign-ups or enforce regional rules via geolocation checks.
Route users to the nearest server/CDN, or simulate geo-based routing logic.
Games, quizzes, or interactive art that changes based on user IP.
Feel free to mix tracks, mash up ideas, or invent something entirely new! Just make sure IPinfo Lite data is at the core.
IPinfo Lite Hackathon 2025 - Terms & Conditions