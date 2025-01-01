IPinfo Lite Hackathon 2025 - Terms & Conditions

These Terms & Conditions ("Terms") govern your participation in the IPinfo Lite Hackathon 2025 (the "Hackathon"). By registering for and participating in the Hackathon, you agree to be bound by these Terms. Please read them carefully.

1. Eligibility

The Hackathon is open to individuals worldwide, except where prohibited or restricted by applicable law.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their jurisdiction, whichever is greater.

Teams may consist of 1 to 4 participants, at the time of registration.

Employees of IPinfo are permitted to participate in the Hackathon but are not eligible to win any prizes.

2. Registration

To participate in the hackathon, you must first join our official community. By signing up for the community, you're all set to get started on your project.

During your project development, we recommend keeping track of the following information for your team:

Team Name

Primary Contact: Name, email, and GitHub handle

Name, email, and GitHub handle Team Members: The names, emails, and GitHub handles for up to three additional members

The names, emails, and GitHub handles for up to three additional members Country/Time Zone: This is optional but helpful for us to coordinate mentoring and scheduling support.

This is optional but helpful for us to coordinate mentoring and scheduling support. Project Intent: A brief, 140-character summary of what you plan to build.

Please note that by participating, you agree to grant IPinfo permission to publicly share your project and user information for hackathon-related purposes.

Project Submission

When your project is complete, you will submit it by creating a post directly within the community by the stated deadline. Late submissions will not be considered.

Your submission post must include all of the following:

A public GitHub or GitLab repository URL that includes a clearly stated and valid license file.

that includes a clearly stated and valid license file. A comprehensive README file (maximum 600 words) describing your project's purpose, detailed demo instructions, how IPinfo Lite data is used, and your future roadmap.

(maximum 600 words) describing your project's purpose, detailed demo instructions, how IPinfo Lite data is used, and your future roadmap. A demo of your project , which can be a URL of a live project or a video screen-capture demonstration (maximum 2 minutes).

, which can be a URL of a live project or a video screen-capture demonstration (maximum 2 minutes). A URL to a public social media post featuring your project and using the official hackathon hashtag: #IPinfoLiteHack.

4. Intellectual Property and Licensing

Ownership: Participants retain full ownership of all intellectual property (IP), including, but not limited to, code, designs, datasets, and any other assets created during the Hackathon.

Participants retain full ownership of all intellectual property (IP), including, but not limited to, code, designs, datasets, and any other assets created during the Hackathon. License to IPinfo: By submitting a project, participants grant IPinfo a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, distribute, prepare derivative works of, display, promote, and reference their submissions. This includes, without limitation, code snippets, screenshots, descriptions, demo videos, and project names, for marketing, promotional, demonstration, internal purposes, and future Hackathon-related activities. This license will survive the termination or expiration of the Hackathon.

By submitting a project, participants grant IPinfo a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, distribute, prepare derivative works of, display, promote, and reference their submissions. This includes, without limitation, code snippets, screenshots, descriptions, demo videos, and project names, for marketing, promotional, demonstration, internal purposes, and future Hackathon-related activities. This license will survive the termination or expiration of the Hackathon. Third-party content: Participants represent and warrant that their submissions do not infringe upon the intellectual property rights of any third party. If a submission includes or incorporates any third-party or open-source content, participants must ensure such content is properly licensed and credited. Participants bear sole responsibility for compliance with all applicable third-party licenses and terms. IPinfo reserves the right to disqualify any submission that it believes, in its sole discretion, infringes upon the intellectual property rights of others.

Participants represent and warrant that their submissions do not infringe upon the intellectual property rights of any third party. If a submission includes or incorporates any third-party or open-source content, participants must ensure such content is properly licensed and credited. Participants bear sole responsibility for compliance with all applicable third-party licenses and terms. IPinfo reserves the right to disqualify any submission that it believes, in its sole discretion, infringes upon the intellectual property rights of others. Recommended OSS License: While not mandatory, participants are strongly encouraged to release projects under a permissive open-source license such as MIT or Apache-2.0.

While not mandatory, participants are strongly encouraged to release projects under a permissive open-source license such as MIT or Apache-2.0. No Assignment: Participation does not transfer or assign intellectual property or patent rights from participants to IPinfo.

5. Attribution Requirement

Attribution is required when utilizing IPinfo Lite IP data. All submitted projects utilizing IPinfoLite IP data must include the attribution “Powered by IPinfo” in their README files and any publicly accessible user interfaces. Failure to include this attribution may result in disqualification.

6. Judging Criteria

Projects will be judged by IPinfo’s internal jury based on the following criteria, each evaluated on a scale from 0-5:

Creativity & Originality: Uniqueness and innovativeness of the idea and implementation.

Technical Execution: Quality of code, stability, and functionality of the project.

Impact & Usefulness: Potential real-world application and value.

Effective and Innovative Use of IPinfo Lite Data: How well and creatively IPinfo Lite data is integrated and utilized.

Virality & Engagement Potential: The project's potential to generate interest and user engagement.

Clarity of Presentation: The effectiveness and clarity of the README file and demo video.

All judging decisions are final and binding.

7. Prizes

IPinfo will award prizes to winners as follows:

1st, 2nd, and 3rd places: Exclusive IPinfo Swag packs

All timely submissions: A participation kit

Prizes will ship worldwide; . However, IPinfo will not be responsible for any import taxes, customs duties, or other fees that may be incurred upon delivery. These costs are the sole responsibility of the prize recipients.

Prizes are non-transferable and no cash equivalent will be offered. IPinfo reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value if advertised prizes become unavailable.

8. Code of Conduct

All participants must adhere to a standard of respectful, inclusive, and professional behavior throughout the Hackathon. IPinfo enforces the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct v2.1 Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct v2.1. Any violations may lead to immediate disqualification from the Hackathon and forfeiture of any prizes.

9. Data and Privacy

All personal information collected through participation in the Hackathon will be managed strictly in accordance with IPinfo’s Privacy Policy (available at https://ipinfo.io/privacy-policy). This information will be used solely for the purposes of administering and operating the Hackathon.

Participants acknowledge and agree that their data will not be treated as marketing contacts, nor will it contribute to lead scoring or sales initiatives. Participants are not treated as marketing contacts and their data will not contribute to lead scoring or sales initiatives.

10. Liability and Release

By participating in the Hackathon, entrants agree to release, indemnify, and hold harmless IPinfo, its affiliates, subsidiaries, employees, officers, directors, and partners from and against any and all claims, liabilities, losses, damages, costs, or expenses (including reasonable attorneys' fees) arising out of or in connection with their participation in the Hackathon, their breach of these Terms, their submission, or their receipt or use of any prizes.

IPinfo is not responsible for any technical malfunctions, human errors, lost or delayed data transmission, or any other errors or malfunctions that may occur in connection with the Hackathon.

11. Modifications and Cancellations

IPinfo reserves the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Hackathon or these Terms & Conditions at any time and for any reason, including, but not limited to, unforeseen circumstances, technical difficulties, or force majeure events. IPinfo will make reasonable efforts to notify participants of any such changes to ensure fairness for all participants.

By participating in the IPinfo Lite Hackathon 2025, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.