What Is Web Hosting?

Hosting

Overview of Hosting

Web hosting services provide the infrastructure and technologies necessary for a website or web application to be viewed on the internet. This typically involves renting space on a web server owned and maintained by a hosting provider. When someone types a website's domain name into their browser, the hosting provider's servers deliver the website's files to the user's screen. Various types of hosting exist, including shared hosting (where multiple websites share resources on a single server), virtual private servers (VPS), dedicated servers (where a client has exclusive use of a server), and cloud hosting (which utilizes a network of virtual servers). The choice of hosting depends on factors like website size, traffic volume, and technical requirements.

Why Hosting Is Important

Web hosting makes websites available to users globally and they often handle server maintenance, security, and uptime.

How IPinfo Relates to Hosting

IPinfo's data is valuable for identifying and understanding the IP addresses associated with web hosting services. IPinfo provides a hosting tag. Knowing if an IP address belongs to a hosting provider indicates that the content is likely served from shared infrastructure, as opposed to a company managing its own servers. Identifying hosting IPs can be relevant for security analysis, as malicious actors may host phishing sites or command-and-control servers on compromised or rented hosting infrastructure.

