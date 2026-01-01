What Is Cloud Computing?

Cloud computing delivers various computing services, including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence, over the internet ("the cloud"). Instead of owning and maintaining their own computing infrastructure, organizations can access these services on demand. This model offers numerous benefits, including scalability, cost-efficiency, flexibility, and accessibility. Users can access their data and applications from anywhere with an internet connection.

Why Cloud Computing Is Important

The cloud has become foundational for modern businesses and individuals because of its scalability, flexibility, and cost savings.

For IPinfo users, identifying whether traffic comes from a cloud provider matters because cloud IPs often host bots, scrapers, or attacks, and can easily be spun up and discarded. Knowing when traffic originates from cloud infrastructure (rather than a user's home or corporate network) helps with:

Fraud & Security: spotting automated abuse or account takeovers run from cloud servers.

spotting automated abuse or account takeovers run from cloud servers. Analytics: avoiding false assumptions about "real" user locations or demographics.

avoiding false assumptions about "real" user locations or demographics. Compliance & Access Control: applying different rules for cloud-based vs. consumer traffic.

How IPinfo Relates to the Cloud

IPinfo identifies IP addresses belonging to major cloud service providers with cloud tags. IPinfo data is also integrated into the leading cloud platforms making it easy to use across security, analytics, and performance workflows.

