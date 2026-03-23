Proven Impact & Accuracy

IPinfo is built for precision from the ground up. Our proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform performs live measurements across 1,300+ points of presence, ensuring data that reflects real-world conditions, not stale registry entries. We refresh our datasets daily to maintain high accuracy across geolocation, ASN ownership, and anonymization detection, and support both IPv4 and IPv6. Whether you're enriching logs, geofencing access, or correlating threats across systems, our validated data helps you act with confidence and reduce ambiguity at every decision point.