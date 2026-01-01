Meet IPinfo at Money20/20 USA 2026
Join us at the world's leading fintech event to learn how IPinfo powers payment-fraud prevention, KYC and compliance, and secure digital experiences for teams worldwide.
What You'll Experience at Money20/20 USA 2026
Live product demos
One-on-one consultations with our fraud and compliance experts
Exclusive insights on IP threat intelligence
Evidence-Backed IP Intelligence
Verified Signals for KYC & Compliance
IPinfo's proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform continuously measures the internet from more than 1,300 points of presence, producing IP intelligence that reflects observed internet behavior rather than consensus between datasets or static registry records. That continuously validated foundation helps payments and fintech platforms make more confident KYC, compliance, and risk decisions with fewer assumptions.
Measurable Payment-Fraud Prevention
Payment fraud begins with infrastructure, long before it appears in transaction data. IPinfo provides continuously verified signals for hosting providers, VPNs, residential proxies, and carrier networks that help platforms identify high-risk traffic earlier in the decision process — for cleaner approvals, fewer chargebacks, and stronger performance across the payment stack.
Connect With the IPinfo Team
Our team of IP data experts will be at Money20/20 USA 2026 to answer your questions and show you how IPinfo can help secure your organization.
Augustin Ladar
Account Director
Tony Cesarini
Account Director
John Scott
Enterprise Account Director
Shane Tancill
Enterprise Account Director
Fernanda Donnini
Product Marketing Manager
Tom Mount
Solutions Engineer
Save on Your Money20/20 Pass
Register for Money20/20 USA 2026 today!
Get $250 off a Standard Pass — Code: IPI250
Complete IP Context With IPinfo
Stop by booth 16106 to see how each dataset slots into your fraud prevention, compliance, and audience-intelligence workflows.
Privacy Detection
Identify anonymized traffic at scale by flagging IPs tied to VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or hosting infrastructure.Learn More
Residential Proxy Detection
Detect residential proxy infrastructure through continuous observation, helping distinguish legitimate consumer traffic from proxy-enabled fraud and invalid activity.Learn More
Geolocation
Determine where traffic originates with precise location data, including country, city, and accuracy radius.Learn More
Places
Associate eligible IP addresses with real venues, including airports, hotels, stadiums, and campuses, for richer location context.Learn More
Network Intelligence
Understand the infrastructure behind every request with ASN, carrier, connection type, and network ownership data that adds context beyond location alone.Learn More
Company & Hosting Data
Identify traffic originating from cloud providers, data centers, and hosting infrastructure.Learn More
Let's Meet at Money20/20 USA 2026
Secure your spot with the IPinfo team. We're here to help you make the most of your Money20/20 experience, and to show how IP data can support more confident payment and compliance decisions.