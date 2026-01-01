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IPinfo at Money20/20

Meet IPinfo at Money20/20 USA 2026

Join us at the world's leading fintech event to learn how IPinfo powers payment-fraud prevention, KYC and compliance, and secure digital experiences for teams worldwide.

Money20/20 USA 2026
October 18-21, 2026
The Venetian, Las Vegas
Booth 16106

What You'll Experience at Money20/20 USA 2026

Live product demos

One-on-one consultations with our fraud and compliance experts

Exclusive insights on IP threat intelligence

Why Fintech Teams Choose Us

Evidence-Backed IP Intelligence

Verified Signals for KYC & Compliance

IPinfo's proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform continuously measures the internet from more than 1,300 points of presence, producing IP intelligence that reflects observed internet behavior rather than consensus between datasets or static registry records. That continuously validated foundation helps payments and fintech platforms make more confident KYC, compliance, and risk decisions with fewer assumptions.

Measurable Payment-Fraud Prevention

Payment fraud begins with infrastructure, long before it appears in transaction data. IPinfo provides continuously verified signals for hosting providers, VPNs, residential proxies, and carrier networks that help platforms identify high-risk traffic earlier in the decision process — for cleaner approvals, fewer chargebacks, and stronger performance across the payment stack.

Connect With the IPinfo Team

Our team of IP data experts will be at Money20/20 USA 2026 to answer your questions and show you how IPinfo can help secure your organization.

Augustin Ladar

Augustin Ladar

Account Director

Tony Cesarini

Tony Cesarini

Account Director

John Scott

John Scott

Enterprise Account Director

Shane Tancill

Shane Tancill

Enterprise Account Director

Fernanda Donnini

Fernanda Donnini

Product Marketing Manager

Tom Mount

Tom Mount

Solutions Engineer

Save on Your Money20/20 Pass

Register for Money20/20 USA 2026 today!

Get $250 off a Standard Pass — Code: IPI250

Get Your Pass
Our Data

Complete IP Context With IPinfo

Stop by booth 16106 to see how each dataset slots into your fraud prevention, compliance, and audience-intelligence workflows.

Privacy Detection

Identify anonymized traffic at scale by flagging IPs tied to VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or hosting infrastructure.

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Residential Proxy Detection

Detect residential proxy infrastructure through continuous observation, helping distinguish legitimate consumer traffic from proxy-enabled fraud and invalid activity.

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Geolocation

Determine where traffic originates with precise location data, including country, city, and accuracy radius.

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Places

Associate eligible IP addresses with real venues, including airports, hotels, stadiums, and campuses, for richer location context.

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Network Intelligence

Understand the infrastructure behind every request with ASN, carrier, connection type, and network ownership data that adds context beyond location alone.

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Company & Hosting Data

Identify traffic originating from cloud providers, data centers, and hosting infrastructure.

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Let's Meet at Money20/20 USA 2026

Secure your spot with the IPinfo team. We're here to help you make the most of your Money20/20 experience, and to show how IP data can support more confident payment and compliance decisions.