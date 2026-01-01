Meet IPinfo at DMEXCO 2026
Join us at Europe's leading digital marketing and tech event to learn how IPinfo powers ad fraud prevention, audience targeting, and secure digital experiences for teams worldwide.
What You'll Experience at DMEXCO 2026
Live product demos
One-on-one consultations with our security experts
Exclusive insights on IP threat intelligence
Evidence-Backed IP Intelligence
Proven Impact & Accuracy
IPinfo is built for precision from the ground up. Our proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform continuously measures the internet from more than 1,300 points of presence, producing IP intelligence that reflects observed internet behavior, rather than consensus between datasets or static registry records. From audience targeting and campaign measurement to fraud detection and compliance, continuously validated data helps adtech platforms make more confident decisions with fewer assumptions.
Measurable Fraud Prevention
Sophisticated fraud begins with infrastructure, long before it appears in campaign metrics. IPinfo provides continuously verified signals for hosting providers, VPNs, residential proxies, carrier networks, and other network characteristics that help platforms identify low-quality or manipulated traffic early in the decision process. The result is cleaner inventory, more reliable measurement, and stronger performance across the advertising ecosystem.
Connect With the IPinfo Team
Our team of IP data experts will be at DMEXCO 2026 to answer your questions and show you how IPinfo can help secure your organization.
Rob Simmons
New Business Director
Alex Plummer
New Business
Oliver Reynolds
New Business
Augustin Ladar
Account Director
Fernanda Donnini
Product Marketing Manager
Complete IP Context With IPinfo
Stop by booth S A043 to see how each dataset slots into your marketing, fraud, and audience-intelligence workflows.
Privacy Detection
Identify anonymized traffic at scale by flagging IPs tied to VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or hosting infrastructure.Learn More
Residential Proxy Detection
Detect residential proxy infrastructure through continuous observation, helping distinguish legitimate consumer traffic from proxy-enabled fraud and invalid activity.Learn More
Geolocation
Determine where traffic originates with precise location data, including country, city, and accuracy radius.Learn More
Places
Associate eligible IP addresses with real venues, including airports, hotels, stadiums, and campuses, for richer location context.Learn More
Network Intelligence
Understand the infrastructure behind every request with ASN, carrier, connection type, and network ownership data that adds context beyond location alone.Learn More
Company & Hosting Data
Identify traffic originating from cloud providers, data centers, and hosting infrastructure.Learn More
Let's Meet at DMEXCO 2026
Secure your spot with the IPinfo team. We're here to help you make the most of your DMEXCO experience, and to show how IP data can support more confident decision-making.