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IPinfo at DMEXCO 2026

Meet IPinfo at DMEXCO 2026

Join us at Europe's leading digital marketing and tech event to learn how IPinfo powers ad fraud prevention, audience targeting, and secure digital experiences for teams worldwide.

DMEXCO 2026
September 23-24, 2026
Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany
Booth S A043 | Hall 6.1

What You'll Experience at DMEXCO 2026

Live product demos

One-on-one consultations with our security experts

Exclusive insights on IP threat intelligence

Why AdTech Teams Choose Us

Evidence-Backed IP Intelligence

Proven Impact & Accuracy

IPinfo is built for precision from the ground up. Our proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform continuously measures the internet from more than 1,300 points of presence, producing IP intelligence that reflects observed internet behavior, rather than consensus between datasets or static registry records. From audience targeting and campaign measurement to fraud detection and compliance, continuously validated data helps adtech platforms make more confident decisions with fewer assumptions.

Measurable Fraud Prevention

Sophisticated fraud begins with infrastructure, long before it appears in campaign metrics. IPinfo provides continuously verified signals for hosting providers, VPNs, residential proxies, carrier networks, and other network characteristics that help platforms identify low-quality or manipulated traffic early in the decision process. The result is cleaner inventory, more reliable measurement, and stronger performance across the advertising ecosystem.

Connect With the IPinfo Team

Our team of IP data experts will be at DMEXCO 2026 to answer your questions and show you how IPinfo can help secure your organization.

Rob Simmons

Rob Simmons

New Business Director

Alex Plummer

Alex Plummer

New Business

Oliver Reynolds

Oliver Reynolds

New Business

Augustin Ladar

Augustin Ladar

Account Director

Fernanda Donnini

Fernanda Donnini

Product Marketing Manager

Our Data

Complete IP Context With IPinfo

Stop by booth S A043 to see how each dataset slots into your marketing, fraud, and audience-intelligence workflows.

Privacy Detection

Identify anonymized traffic at scale by flagging IPs tied to VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or hosting infrastructure.

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Residential Proxy Detection

Detect residential proxy infrastructure through continuous observation, helping distinguish legitimate consumer traffic from proxy-enabled fraud and invalid activity.

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Geolocation

Determine where traffic originates with precise location data, including country, city, and accuracy radius.

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Places

Associate eligible IP addresses with real venues, including airports, hotels, stadiums, and campuses, for richer location context.

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Network Intelligence

Understand the infrastructure behind every request with ASN, carrier, connection type, and network ownership data that adds context beyond location alone.

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Company & Hosting Data

Identify traffic originating from cloud providers, data centers, and hosting infrastructure.

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Let's Meet at DMEXCO 2026

Secure your spot with the IPinfo team. We're here to help you make the most of your DMEXCO experience, and to show how IP data can support more confident decision-making.