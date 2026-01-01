The World Through 10 IPs: What IP Intelligence Reveals to Investigators
Every security investigation starts the same way: with an IP address and a question. But no two IPs tell the same story. Join IPinfo for a live tour of the internet through 10 real IP addresses, covering the major categories analysts encounter every day.
Ben Dowling
Founder & Co-CEO, IPinfo
What You'll Learn
How to read the complete data profile of any IP, and the signals that distinguish mobile, VPN, residential proxy, and hosting traffic.
A practical investigation workflow: which data points matter first, and where to go for additional context.
How evidence-based geolocation actually works, and the questions to ask before trusting any location answer.
Live Q&A with Ben Dowling, IPinfo's founder & CEO.
Security Outcomes That Matter
Proven Impact & Accuracy
IPinfo is built for precision from the ground up. Our proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform performs live measurements across 1,300+ points of presence, ensuring data that reflects real-world conditions, not stale registry entries. We refresh our datasets daily to maintain high accuracy across geolocation, ASN ownership, and anonymization detection, and support both IPv4 and IPv6. Whether you're enriching logs, geofencing access, or correlating threats across systems, our validated data helps you act with confidence and reduce ambiguity at every decision point.
Measurable Fraud Prevention
IPinfo equips fraud and security teams with the signals they need to detect and block risky traffic without drowning in false positives. Identify anonymized connections using specific flags for VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, and hosting providers, and detect mismatched geolocation, fast-moving ASNs, and suspicious IP reassignment patterns. Our data integrates cleanly into fraud models, SIEMs, and SOAR workflows, helping you prevent abuse, stop account takeovers, and enforce regional rules more effectively. The result: faster triage and stronger protection across every digital surface.
Strengthen Your Security with IPinfo
We'll show how each dataset slots into your detection, fraud, and incident-response workflows during the session.
Privacy Detection
Identify anonymized traffic at scale by flagging IPs tied to VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or hosting infrastructure.Learn More
Residential Proxy
Detect verified residential IPs, enhancing existing security measures, with metrics that include usage frequency, proxy provider information, and last-seen timestamps.Learn More
IP Geolocation
Apply country, region, and city-level accuracy to your policies, all backed by our active measurement platform.Learn More
ASN Data
Spot attacker infrastructure and fast-moving networks using ASN data.Learn More
Company Data
Determine what organizations are affiliated with known IP addresses.Learn More
IP Ranges
Find out the IP addresses associated with known organizations.Learn More
Save Your Seat
Register for the live webinar on July 16 at 2:00 PM ET. Can't make it live? Register anyway and we'll send you the full recording.