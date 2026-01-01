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Meet IPinfo at Black Hat USA 2026

Join us at the world's leading information security event to learn how IPinfo powers threat detection, fraud prevention, and secure digital experiences for teams worldwide.

Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV
August 4-6, 2026
Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV
Booth 2867 | Business Hall
After Party at Top Golf. Join Us!

What You'll Experience at Black Hat USA 2026

Live product demos

One-on-one consultations with our security experts

Exclusive insights on IP threat intelligence

After party at Top Golf

Security Outcomes That Matter

Proven Impact & Accuracy

IPinfo is built for precision from the ground up. Our proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform performs live measurements across 1,300+ points of presence, ensuring data that reflects real-world conditions, not stale registry entries. We refresh our datasets daily to maintain high accuracy across geolocation, ASN ownership, and anonymization detection, and support both IPv4 and IPv6. Whether you're enriching logs, geofencing access, or correlating threats across systems, our validated data helps you act with confidence and reduce ambiguity at every decision point.

Measurable Fraud Prevention

IPinfo equips fraud and security teams with the signals they need to detect and block risky traffic without drowning in false positives. Identify anonymized connections using specific flags for VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, and hosting providers, and detect mismatched geolocation, fast-moving ASNs, and suspicious IP reassignment patterns. Our data integrates cleanly into fraud models, SIEMs, and SOAR workflows, helping you prevent abuse, stop account takeovers, and enforce regional rules more effectively. The result: faster triage and stronger protection across every digital surface.

Connect With the IPinfo Team

Our team of IP data experts will be at Black Hat USA 2026 to answer your questions and show you how IPinfo can help secure your organization.

Ben Dowling

Ben Dowling

Founder & Co-CEO

Paul Heywood

Paul Heywood

Co-CEO

Austin Essam

Austin Essam

Snr. Director, Sales

Ash Blair

Ash Blair

Director, MENA & APAC Sales

Nick Melewski

Nick Melewski

Manager, AMER Account Management

Daniel Quandt

Daniel Quandt

Head of Solutions Engineering

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Strengthen Your Security with IPinfo

Our team of IP data experts will be at Black Hat USA 2026 to answer your questions and show you how IPinfo can help secure your organization.

Privacy Detection

Identify anonymized traffic at scale by flagging IPs tied to VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or hosting infrastructure.

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Residential Proxy

Detect verified residential IPs, enhancing existing security measures, with metrics that include usage frequency, proxy provider information, and last-seen timestamps.

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IP Geolocation

Apply country, region, and city-level accuracy to your policies, all backed by our active measurement platform.

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ASN Data

Spot attacker infrastructure and fast-moving networks using ASN data.

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Company Data

Determine what organizations are affiliated with known IP addresses.

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IP Ranges

Find out the IP addresses associated with known organizations.

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Let's Meet at Black Hat USA 2026

Secure your spot with the IPinfo team. We're here to help you make the most of your Black Hat experience, and to show how IP data can help protect what matters most.

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