Meet IPinfo at Black Hat USA 2026
Join us at the world's leading information security event to learn how IPinfo powers threat detection, fraud prevention, and secure digital experiences for teams worldwide.
What You'll Experience at Black Hat USA 2026
Live product demos
One-on-one consultations with our security experts
Exclusive insights on IP threat intelligence
After party at Top Golf
Security Outcomes That Matter
Proven Impact & Accuracy
IPinfo is built for precision from the ground up. Our proprietary ProbeNet internet measurement platform performs live measurements across 1,300+ points of presence, ensuring data that reflects real-world conditions, not stale registry entries. We refresh our datasets daily to maintain high accuracy across geolocation, ASN ownership, and anonymization detection, and support both IPv4 and IPv6. Whether you're enriching logs, geofencing access, or correlating threats across systems, our validated data helps you act with confidence and reduce ambiguity at every decision point.
Measurable Fraud Prevention
IPinfo equips fraud and security teams with the signals they need to detect and block risky traffic without drowning in false positives. Identify anonymized connections using specific flags for VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, and hosting providers, and detect mismatched geolocation, fast-moving ASNs, and suspicious IP reassignment patterns. Our data integrates cleanly into fraud models, SIEMs, and SOAR workflows, helping you prevent abuse, stop account takeovers, and enforce regional rules more effectively. The result: faster triage and stronger protection across every digital surface.
Connect With the IPinfo Team
Our team of IP data experts will be at Black Hat USA 2026 to answer your questions and show you how IPinfo can help secure your organization.
Ben Dowling
Founder & Co-CEO
Paul Heywood
Co-CEO
Austin Essam
Snr. Director, Sales
Ash Blair
Director, MENA & APAC Sales
Nick Melewski
Manager, AMER Account Management
Daniel Quandt
Head of Solutions Engineering
Not Registered for Black Hat USA 2026 yet?
Register for your Free Business Hall or Briefings Pass today!
Strengthen Your Security with IPinfo
Our team of IP data experts will be at Black Hat USA 2026 to answer your questions and show you how IPinfo can help secure your organization.
Privacy Detection
Identify anonymized traffic at scale by flagging IPs tied to VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or hosting infrastructure.Learn More
Residential Proxy
Detect verified residential IPs, enhancing existing security measures, with metrics that include usage frequency, proxy provider information, and last-seen timestamps.Learn More
IP Geolocation
Apply country, region, and city-level accuracy to your policies, all backed by our active measurement platform.Learn More
ASN Data
Spot attacker infrastructure and fast-moving networks using ASN data.Learn More
Company Data
Determine what organizations are affiliated with known IP addresses.Learn More
IP Ranges
Find out the IP addresses associated with known organizations.Learn More
Let's Meet at Black Hat USA 2026
Secure your spot with the IPinfo team. We're here to help you make the most of your Black Hat experience, and to show how IP data can help protect what matters most.