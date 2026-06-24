What you read . IPQS returns a fraud score from 0 to 100 with a recommended cutoff, plus risk booleans (proxy, vpn, tor, active_vpn). IPinfo returns the underlying signals: the named anonymizer service, whether the address is a VPN, proxy, residential proxy, Tor, relay, or hosting, and how frequently and recently it was seen behaving that way (percent_days_seen and last_seen).

Where the logic lives . With a score, your risk rules live inside a vendor's strictness settings. With signals, the rule lives in your code. You decide which services to block, what recency window matters, and where to draw the line.

Why it matters . When you have to explain a decision to a customer, an auditor, or a teammate, a named service and a last-seen date are defensible. A proprietary, derived number is harder to stand behind.

Why fresh signals beat abuse history here . Residential proxies run on large pools of real consumer IPs that rotate constantly, so an address is often reassigned before it accumulates enough reported abuse to land on a blocklist. Reactive signals like abuse history lag this population by design. Directly observed recency does not: percent_days_seen shows how persistently an IP has acted as a residential proxy over the past week, and last_seen shows how current that behavior is. You are reading what the address is doing now, not waiting for a report to catch up.