IPinfo vs Digital Element · Comparison
The Digital Element Alternative Built for Complete IP Intelligence
Digital Element is a trusted provider with more than 25 years in the IP intelligence market. This is a fair, side-by-side comparison of geolocation, privacy detection, data delivery, support, and pricing. Both platforms help organizations understand IP addresses, but IPinfo makes it easy to evaluate the data for yourself with transparent pricing, a full-accuracy free tier, and independently verifiable accuracy.
At a glance
The full picture
What Digital Element Offers
Digital Element has built IP intelligence since 1999, with deep roots in adtech and media. A fair comparison has to account for its entire product lineup, so here it is before the head-to-head.
NetAcuityGeolocation
Flagship geolocation with postcode / ZIP+4 sub-postal precision. MRC-accredited; the vendor markets 99.99% country and 97% city accuracy (their figures).
NodifyProxy / threat intel
Proxy, VPN, and darknet intelligence with 30+ context points per provider — a credible, award-winning threat-intelligence product.
IP Forensics · GeoMprint · NAT DetectorNewer products
Historical IP lookback, network fingerprinting, and NAT detection — additions to the core geolocation lineup.
D3 device data · NetAcuity PulseDevice signal
Proprietary device data from consented mobile signals, feeding the NetAcuity Pulse line. A long-standing strength in adtech and media.
Observed patterns
Why Teams Look for a Digital Element Alternative
These are five recurring reasons buyers give when they start evaluating alternatives. Each one is about the buying experience, and lack of data verification and cloud integrations.
No public pricing
Every product is contact-sales. Buyers can't estimate cost or compare options without first engaging a sales team.
No free tier
There's no production-grade free path. You can't evaluate the data on your own traffic without going through sales.
No self-serve
Starting and scaling both require a contract and a sales cycle — there's no sign-up-and-go option.
No public verification
Accuracy figures are published but not testable. There's no equivalent of ProbeNet Live for a buyer to check how a given IP resolves.
Limited cloud-marketplace distribution
No native Snowflake, BigQuery, or Databricks listings found. Delivery is API, files, and certified integrations.
Head to head
IPinfo vs Digital Element, Product by Product
Compare these five areas side by side. IPinfo values reflect current product capabilities; Digital Element values reflect its current public documentation. On geolocation the two are comparable at city level. The differences are in how you buy, verify, and get started.
Data products
Delivery & access
Privacy & proxy detection
Documentation, support & community
Pricing model
that matter
The data is comparable, thus the decision comes down to three things: how you buy — self-serve with published pricing vs sales-only; how you verify — check any IP yourself on ProbeNet Live vs take the figures on trust; and how you start — a full-accuracy free tier vs a trial gated behind a conversation.
Accuracy
Accuracy You Can Verify Yourself
Both vendors provide high-quality city-level geolocation. The difference is what happens when you want to validate it. IPinfo makes it easy to compare results on your own traffic, inspect the underlying evidence, and continuously verify performance over time. That means you can choose based on measured accuracy, not marketing claims.
How each vendor builds accuracy
IPinfo. Continuously measures the internet through ProbeNet, our global internet measurement platform, using live observations to verify where IP addresses are actually located. When measured behavior conflicts with registry information, the data is updated to reflect observed reality. Every day, customers can validate results themselves using ProbeNet Live and test accuracy on their own traffic.
Digital Element. Combines proprietary and third-party data sources, including its D3 technology, to build its IP intelligence datasets. The company publishes its own accuracy metrics and holds MRC accreditation for digital advertising measurement. Organizations evaluating the platform primarily rely on vendor documentation and their own testing to assess accuracy.
One category Digital Element doesn't compete in
IPinfo Places: Venue-Level IP Identification
IPinfo Places identifies the real-world venue behind an IP address: hotels, airports, stadiums, transit hubs, casinos, and more. Digital Element offers no venue-level identification in its lineup.
Venue-level identification requires a fundamentally different data collection approach — it's a category difference, not a field one vendor adds in a release.
For enterprise teams
What Changes Day to Day
This is the part that matters most for adtech, media, and content-rights teams. Digital Element is genuinely strong here, with its deep adtech and media embedding, and free 24/7 support. The case for IPinfo is that transparency and verifiability matter, especially when you evaluate and renew.
Evaluate without a sales cycle. Start free, test on your own traffic, and verify results on ProbeNet Live before you commit to anything.
Transparent cost modeling. Published per-request rates and no minimum spend make data costs forecastable up front, and again at renewal.
Daily re-measurement. IP reassignments reflect faster than a weekly geolocation refresh — useful for adtech targeting, content rights, and compliance.
Cloud-marketplace native. Snowflake, BigQuery, and Databricks listings plus cloud storage push to S3, GCS, and Azure — where no Digital Element marketplace listings could be found (verified July 2026).
Pricing
What IPinfo Actually Costs
IPinfo publishes its pricing; Digital Element does not.
IPinfo's published, self-serve, no-minimum, cancel-anytime pricing lets you model costs before any conversation. With Digital Element, you engage sales to learn pricing at all. There are no public rates.
For enterprise and commercial volumes, IPinfo is competitive versus alternatives due to flexible terms. See transparent IPinfo pricing before any call.
Migration
How to Switch From Digital Element to IPinfo
Two paths, depending on how you consume Digital Element today. You can run IPinfo alongside Digital Element during evaluation. Validate accuracy on your own traffic, and verify disputed IPs on ProbeNet Live, before you commit.
Map the fields
NetAcuity and Nodify don't use MMDB, so this isn't a drop-in file swap. You map their fields to IPinfo's schema and update the code that reads them. Run both side by side during evaluation to confirm parity before you cut over.
Change the endpoint
Update your endpoint and token, then confirm field mapping in the docs — NetAcuity and Nodify field names differ from IPinfo's.
Ready to evaluate IPinfo?
Most teams run a proof-of-concept against their own traffic before committing. Talk to us about setting one up — or start verifying on your own, right now.
Enterprise
Scope a proof-of-concept against your own traffic with our team.
Verify it yourself
Start free or download a sample — no credit card, no sales call. Check a disputed IP on ProbeNet Live.
Frequently Asked Questions
Both are credible IP data providers with strong geolocation. The difference is how you buy and verify: Digital Element is a contact-sales-only enterprise incumbent that publishes no pricing, no free tier, and no public way to test a given IP. IPinfo publishes its pricing and provider counts, offers a full-accuracy free tier, and lets you verify any result yourself on ProbeNet Live — all before talking to sales.
At city level the two are comparable — close enough that the honest answer is to test both on your own traffic. NetAcuity is MRC-accredited and publishes its own figures (99.99% country / 97% city); IPinfo measures continuously through ProbeNet and lets you verify a given IP yourself. The wedge isn't a headline number, it's that you can check IPinfo's result before you buy and that IPinfo re-measures daily.
No. Digital Element offers a trial or consultation through sales, but there is no production-grade free tier you can use to evaluate the data on your own traffic. IPinfo Lite is free, uses the same accuracy as paid tiers, and is licensed for commercial use with attribution.
Yes. You can read the pricing, see the provider counts (251 VPN, 104 residential-proxy), read the full field schema and response samples, sign up, pull live data, and verify a disputed IP on ProbeNet Live — all self-serve, before any conversation. With Digital Element each of those steps routes through a sales engagement.
Not in a self-serve way. Digital Element doesn't publish pricing or a production-grade free tier, so evaluating NetAcuity or Nodify means contacting sales for a trial, a quote, and access — the data, schemas, and provider coverage are scoped during that conversation. If you'd rather assess the data on your own first, IPinfo's free tier, public docs, and ProbeNet Live let you test accuracy and model cost before reaching out.
With IPinfo you use ProbeNet Live: enter any IP and see how it resolves from real points of presence, with the measurement methodology shown. That means you can settle a disputed location yourself rather than trusting a published figure. Digital Element publishes accuracy figures but provides no public tool to test them, so verification happens during a sales-led evaluation.
Both are strong. Nodify is a credible, award-winning threat-intelligence product with 30+ context points per provider. IPinfo detects VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting, and residential proxy, and differs mainly in transparency and access: IPinfo publishes provider counts (251 VPN, 104 residential-proxy), full API response samples, and recency fields like percent_days_seen and last_seen, and it's self-serve at a published price ( see pricing ) — where Nodify's schema and provider counts sit behind a sales engagement.
Yes. IPinfo's pricing is public and self-serve — Lite is free and every paid plan is listed with no minimum spend and cancel-anytime terms ( see pricing ). Digital Element publishes no pricing; you engage sales to learn what it costs.
There are two paths. Because NetAcuity and Nodify don't use MMDB, database users map Digital Element's fields to IPinfo's schema and update the code that reads them — not a drop-in file swap. API users update the endpoint and token, then confirm field mapping in the docs. Run both side by side during evaluation to confirm parity before you cut over.
Yes, with a caveat worth stating: Digital Element has deep, long-standing adtech and media embedding that suits some buyers well. IPinfo's advantage for adtech is transparent, forecastable pricing, daily re-measurement, cloud-marketplace delivery (Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks), and the ability to verify accuracy on your own traffic before and during a contract.
Yes. IPinfo delivers via API and database downloads (MMDB, CSV, JSON, Parquet), with native listings on Snowflake, BigQuery, and Databricks plus cloud push to S3, GCS, and Azure. Digital Element delivers via API, database files through sales, and certified integrations.
Not because the data is bad — Digital Element is a credible 25+ year incumbent. Teams switch for how you buy and verify: public self-serve pricing, a full-accuracy free tier, accuracy you can test yourself on ProbeNet Live, daily re-measurement, and cloud-marketplace delivery — the things a contact-sales-only model structurally can't offer.