Both vendors provide high-quality city-level geolocation. The difference is what happens when you want to validate it. IPinfo makes it easy to compare results on your own traffic, inspect the underlying evidence, and continuously verify performance over time. That means you can choose based on measured accuracy, not marketing claims.

IPinfo . Continuously measures the internet through ProbeNet, our global internet measurement platform, using live observations to verify where IP addresses are actually located. When measured behavior conflicts with registry information, the data is updated to reflect observed reality. Every day, customers can validate results themselves using ProbeNet Live and test accuracy on their own traffic.

Digital Element . Combines proprietary and third-party data sources, including its D3 technology, to build its IP intelligence datasets. The company publishes its own accuracy metrics and holds MRC accreditation for digital advertising measurement. Organizations evaluating the platform primarily rely on vendor documentation and their own testing to assess accuracy.