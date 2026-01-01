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IPinfo vs Digital Element · Comparison

The Digital Element Alternative Built for Complete IP Intelligence

Digital Element is a trusted provider with more than 25 years in the IP intelligence market. This is a fair, side-by-side comparison of geolocation, privacy detection, data delivery, support, and pricing. Both platforms help organizations understand IP addresses, but IPinfo makes it easy to evaluate the data for yourself with transparent pricing, a full-accuracy free tier, and independently verifiable accuracy.

At a glance

IPinfoDigital Element
Public, self-serve pricing
Yes
No
Full-accuracy free tier
Yes
No
Verify accuracy yourself
ProbeNet Live
Yes
No
Cloud marketplace
Snowflake · BigQuery · Databricks
Yes
No
Geolocation refresh
Daily
Weekly
See the full product-by-product breakdown
In this article
  1. 01What Digital Element Offers
  2. 02Why Teams Look for an Alternative
  3. 03Product by Product
  4. 04Accuracy You Can Verify
  5. 05IPinfo Places
  6. 06What Changes Day to Day
  7. 07What IPinfo Actually Costs
  8. 08How to Switch
  9. 09FAQ

The full picture

What Digital Element Offers

Digital Element has built IP intelligence since 1999, with deep roots in adtech and media. A fair comparison has to account for its entire product lineup, so here it is before the head-to-head.

NetAcuity

Geolocation

Flagship geolocation with postcode / ZIP+4 sub-postal precision. MRC-accredited; the vendor markets 99.99% country and 97% city accuracy (their figures).

Nodify

Proxy / threat intel

Proxy, VPN, and darknet intelligence with 30+ context points per provider — a credible, award-winning threat-intelligence product.

IP Forensics · GeoMprint · NAT Detector

Newer products

Historical IP lookback, network fingerprinting, and NAT detection — additions to the core geolocation lineup.

D3 device data · NetAcuity Pulse

Device signal

Proprietary device data from consented mobile signals, feeding the NetAcuity Pulse line. A long-standing strength in adtech and media.

Observed patterns

Why Teams Look for a Digital Element Alternative

These are five recurring reasons buyers give when they start evaluating alternatives. Each one is about the buying experience, and lack of data verification and cloud integrations.

01

No public pricing

Every product is contact-sales. Buyers can't estimate cost or compare options without first engaging a sales team.

02

No free tier

There's no production-grade free path. You can't evaluate the data on your own traffic without going through sales.

03

No self-serve

Starting and scaling both require a contract and a sales cycle — there's no sign-up-and-go option.

04

No public verification

Accuracy figures are published but not testable. There's no equivalent of ProbeNet Live for a buyer to check how a given IP resolves.

05

Limited cloud-marketplace distribution

No native Snowflake, BigQuery, or Databricks listings found. Delivery is API, files, and certified integrations.

Head to head

IPinfo vs Digital Element, Product by Product

Compare these five areas side by side. IPinfo values reflect current product capabilities; Digital Element values reflect its current public documentation. On geolocation the two are comparable at city level. The differences are in how you buy, verify, and get started.

Data products

IPinfo
Digital Element
IP geolocation
Daily refresh; city, postal, lat/long, timezone; accuracy verifiable via ProbeNet Live
NetAcuity — weekly refresh; postcode / ZIP+4 precision; MRC-accredited (their accuracy figures, self-published)
ASN data
Included on all tiers, including free
Available within their datasets
Privacy / proxy detection
VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting, relay, residential proxy; named services where identified
Nodify — VPN / proxy / darknet, 30+ context points per provider
Residential proxy
Dedicated detection: 100% res-proxy service-name coverage, percent_days_seen, last_seen
Detected within Nodify
Device signal
IP Device Count: devices per IP across daily / weekly / monthly windows
IP Characteristics (IPC): activity, location, range, persistence
Places
Venue-level identification
Not available
RPKI
RPKI status on every prefix
Not available

Delivery & access

IPinfo
Digital Element
Public pricing
Yes — self-serve, per-request rates published
No — contact sales only
Free tier
IPinfo Lite — full accuracy, commercial use with attribution
None — trial / consultation only
Self-serve signup
Yes — start in minutes, no sales cycle
No — sales engagement required
API
Yes
Yes — Nodify REST
Database download
MMDB, CSV, JSON, Parquet; Lite databases free to download, full databases via sales
Database files via sales
Cloud marketplace
Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks
None found (verified July 2026)
Cloud storage push (S3 / GCS / Azure)
S3, GCS, Azure
Not documented publicly; DE lists 'API access, cloud delivery, and file-based formats' as deployment options
Geo refresh
Daily
NetAcuity weekly; Nodify daily

Privacy & proxy detection

IPinfo
Digital Element
Detection
VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting, relay, residential proxy
Nodify — VPN, proxy, darknet; node type and classification
Provider transparency
Publishes provider counts: 251 VPN, 104 residential-proxy
No provider count published
Field schema
Full API response samples published per tier
No public API reference currently available (docs.netacuity.com not yet live)
Residential proxy recency
percent_days_seen and last_seen in the standard API
Detected; persistence and activity timestamps described, no field-level schema published
Published accuracy claim
Validated in independent and customer evaluations
98.3% VPN detection (vendor-commissioned study, 2025)
Self-serve access
Our top self-serve plan — see pricing
Contact sales

Documentation, support & community

IPinfo
Digital Element
Documentation
Public developer docs, full API reference, response samples
No public API reference currently available (docs.netacuity.com not yet live)
Support
Community (free); Standard 2 business days; Premium 1 business day; Premium+ 24h
Free 24/7 technical support — a genuine strength
Support SLA
Published response commitments per tier
24/7 availability advertised; no time-bound SLA published
Data corrections
48-hour response commitment on paid plans
No published correction SLA
Free trial
Sample dataset download, no credit card
Trial / consultation via sales

Pricing model

IPinfo
Digital Element
Pricing visibility
Published, self-serve
Contact sales — no public rates
Entry point
Free tier plus published paid plans — see pricing
Custom contract; no public entry price
Overage
Exact per-request billing, published rates
Custom contracts
Minimum spend
None
Not published
Commitment
Monthly or annual, cancel anytime
Negotiated contract
3differences
that matter

The data is comparable, thus the decision comes down to three things: how you buy — self-serve with published pricing vs sales-only; how you verify — check any IP yourself on ProbeNet Live vs take the figures on trust; and how you start — a full-accuracy free tier vs a trial gated behind a conversation.

Accuracy

Accuracy You Can Verify Yourself

Both vendors provide high-quality city-level geolocation. The difference is what happens when you want to validate it. IPinfo makes it easy to compare results on your own traffic, inspect the underlying evidence, and continuously verify performance over time. That means you can choose based on measured accuracy, not marketing claims.

A number you can reproduce beats a number you can't.
Verify with ProbeNet Live

How each vendor builds accuracy

IPinfo. Continuously measures the internet through ProbeNet, our global internet measurement platform, using live observations to verify where IP addresses are actually located. When measured behavior conflicts with registry information, the data is updated to reflect observed reality. Every day, customers can validate results themselves using ProbeNet Live and test accuracy on their own traffic.

Digital Element. Combines proprietary and third-party data sources, including its D3 technology, to build its IP intelligence datasets. The company publishes its own accuracy metrics and holds MRC accreditation for digital advertising measurement. Organizations evaluating the platform primarily rely on vendor documentation and their own testing to assess accuracy.

One category Digital Element doesn't compete in

IPinfo Places: Venue-Level IP Identification

IPinfo Places identifies the real-world venue behind an IP address: hotels, airports, stadiums, transit hubs, casinos, and more. Digital Element offers no venue-level identification in its lineup.

Venue-level identification requires a fundamentally different data collection approach — it's a category difference, not a field one vendor adds in a release.

Explore IPinfo Places
Downtown hotelHotel
International airport terminalAirport
Sports stadiumStadium
Central train stationTrain station
Casino resortCasino

For enterprise teams

What Changes Day to Day

This is the part that matters most for adtech, media, and content-rights teams. Digital Element is genuinely strong here, with its deep adtech and media embedding, and free 24/7 support. The case for IPinfo is that transparency and verifiability matter, especially when you evaluate and renew.

Evaluate without a sales cycle. Start free, test on your own traffic, and verify results on ProbeNet Live before you commit to anything.

Transparent cost modeling. Published per-request rates and no minimum spend make data costs forecastable up front, and again at renewal.

Daily re-measurement. IP reassignments reflect faster than a weekly geolocation refresh — useful for adtech targeting, content rights, and compliance.

Cloud-marketplace native. Snowflake, BigQuery, and Databricks listings plus cloud storage push to S3, GCS, and Azure — where no Digital Element marketplace listings could be found (verified July 2026).

Pricing

What IPinfo Actually Costs

IPinfo publishes its pricing; Digital Element does not.

IPinfo's published, self-serve, no-minimum, cancel-anytime pricing lets you model costs before any conversation. With Digital Element, you engage sales to learn pricing at all. There are no public rates.

For enterprise and commercial volumes, IPinfo is competitive versus alternatives due to flexible terms. See transparent IPinfo pricing before any call.

See current IPinfo pricing

Migration

How to Switch From Digital Element to IPinfo

Two paths, depending on how you consume Digital Element today. You can run IPinfo alongside Digital Element during evaluation. Validate accuracy on your own traffic, and verify disputed IPs on ProbeNet Live, before you commit.

Database users

Map the fields

NetAcuity and Nodify don't use MMDB, so this isn't a drop-in file swap. You map their fields to IPinfo's schema and update the code that reads them. Run both side by side during evaluation to confirm parity before you cut over.

API users

Change the endpoint

Update your endpoint and token, then confirm field mapping in the docs — NetAcuity and Nodify field names differ from IPinfo's.

Ready to evaluate IPinfo?

Most teams run a proof-of-concept against their own traffic before committing. Talk to us about setting one up — or start verifying on your own, right now.

Enterprise

Scope a proof-of-concept against your own traffic with our team.

Verify it yourself

Start free or download a sample — no credit card, no sales call. Check a disputed IP on ProbeNet Live.

Start free

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Both are credible IP data providers with strong geolocation. The difference is how you buy and verify: Digital Element is a contact-sales-only enterprise incumbent that publishes no pricing, no free tier, and no public way to test a given IP. IPinfo publishes its pricing and provider counts, offers a full-accuracy free tier, and lets you verify any result yourself on ProbeNet Live — all before talking to sales.

  • At city level the two are comparable — close enough that the honest answer is to test both on your own traffic. NetAcuity is MRC-accredited and publishes its own figures (99.99% country / 97% city); IPinfo measures continuously through ProbeNet and lets you verify a given IP yourself. The wedge isn't a headline number, it's that you can check IPinfo's result before you buy and that IPinfo re-measures daily.

  • No. Digital Element offers a trial or consultation through sales, but there is no production-grade free tier you can use to evaluate the data on your own traffic. IPinfo Lite is free, uses the same accuracy as paid tiers, and is licensed for commercial use with attribution.

  • Yes. You can read the pricing, see the provider counts (251 VPN, 104 residential-proxy), read the full field schema and response samples, sign up, pull live data, and verify a disputed IP on ProbeNet Live — all self-serve, before any conversation. With Digital Element each of those steps routes through a sales engagement.

  • Not in a self-serve way. Digital Element doesn't publish pricing or a production-grade free tier, so evaluating NetAcuity or Nodify means contacting sales for a trial, a quote, and access — the data, schemas, and provider coverage are scoped during that conversation. If you'd rather assess the data on your own first, IPinfo's free tier, public docs, and ProbeNet Live let you test accuracy and model cost before reaching out.

  • With IPinfo you use ProbeNet Live: enter any IP and see how it resolves from real points of presence, with the measurement methodology shown. That means you can settle a disputed location yourself rather than trusting a published figure. Digital Element publishes accuracy figures but provides no public tool to test them, so verification happens during a sales-led evaluation.

  • Both are strong. Nodify is a credible, award-winning threat-intelligence product with 30+ context points per provider. IPinfo detects VPN, proxy, Tor, hosting, and residential proxy, and differs mainly in transparency and access: IPinfo publishes provider counts (251 VPN, 104 residential-proxy), full API response samples, and recency fields like percent_days_seen and last_seen, and it's self-serve at a published price ( see pricing ) — where Nodify's schema and provider counts sit behind a sales engagement.

  • Yes. IPinfo's pricing is public and self-serve — Lite is free and every paid plan is listed with no minimum spend and cancel-anytime terms ( see pricing ). Digital Element publishes no pricing; you engage sales to learn what it costs.

  • There are two paths. Because NetAcuity and Nodify don't use MMDB, database users map Digital Element's fields to IPinfo's schema and update the code that reads them — not a drop-in file swap. API users update the endpoint and token, then confirm field mapping in the docs. Run both side by side during evaluation to confirm parity before you cut over.

  • Yes, with a caveat worth stating: Digital Element has deep, long-standing adtech and media embedding that suits some buyers well. IPinfo's advantage for adtech is transparent, forecastable pricing, daily re-measurement, cloud-marketplace delivery (Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks), and the ability to verify accuracy on your own traffic before and during a contract.

  • Yes. IPinfo delivers via API and database downloads (MMDB, CSV, JSON, Parquet), with native listings on Snowflake, BigQuery, and Databricks plus cloud push to S3, GCS, and Azure. Digital Element delivers via API, database files through sales, and certified integrations.

  • Not because the data is bad — Digital Element is a credible 25+ year incumbent. Teams switch for how you buy and verify: public self-serve pricing, a full-accuracy free tier, accuracy you can test yourself on ProbeNet Live, daily re-measurement, and cloud-marketplace delivery — the things a contact-sales-only model structurally can't offer.