A New Crop of Research Interns for 2026

This summer, we're excited to welcome a new group of research interns to IPinfo.

After a successful first year , our internship program returns in 2026 with two talented students joining the research team. As Head of Research, one of the most rewarding parts of the program for me has been seeing how their new perspectives challenge assumptions and help us look at familiar problems in different ways.

Our team is focused on understanding how the internet works and what IP data can reveal about it. That means exploring new measurement techniques, investigating emerging trends, and turning observations into research that helps our customers make better decisions. Our interns are already contributing to that work, bringing curiosity and enthusiasm to every project.

Read on to learn more about this year's interns and what they'll be working on this summer.

Augustin

1. What are you studying, and where?

I’m a 1st year PhD student at École Normale Supérieure de Lyon. Focusing on network architecture and privacy for geolocation systems.

2. How did you get interested in this field of study?

I ended up in computer science because I love maths and algorithms. I specialized in networking because I found the way the Internet works fascinating.

3. What drew you to an internship at IPinfo?

I knew IPinfo because I used IPinfo’s geolocation database (which we chose because we found it to be the most accurate) in previous research work for my PhD. Thus I naturally applied to their summer internship program as it is very close to my research area.

4. What are you working on this summer?

Trying to improve the enumeration of IPv6 addresses, which is far more complicated than for IPv4!

5. What’s one thing you’re hoping to learn this summer?

More about how the DNS architecture works, and more technical stuff on how to manage and use big datasets.

6. What’s your favorite work snack?

Fruits.

7. If you could instantly become an expert in any topic, what would it be?

Philosophy or history.

8. What’s a non-technical hobby or interest you’re really into right now?

Boxing (I’ve been at it for over 10 years), I compete at the national level. It’s a great counterbalance to research life.

9. What’s the last great thing you read, watched, or listened to?

Read: a biography of Che Guevara by Pierre Kalfon. Watched: The platform 1 & 2.

Santiago

1. What are you studying, and where?

I'm a second-year Computer Science PhD student at Northwestern University. My research sits at the intersection of Internet measurements and distributed systems, with a focus on understanding and improving infrastructure resilience.

2. How did you get interested in this field of study?

The Internet is everywhere and the world depends on it, yet there is so much about it we still don't fully understand. That gap between how fundamental it is and how little we know about it is what got me interested.

3. What drew you to an internship at IPinfo?

I had been using IPinfo's geolocation data in my own research, so the connection felt natural. I was excited to bridge the gap between academic research and industry practice, and IPinfo's ProbeNet dataset represents exactly the kind of rich, wide-coverage resource that's hard to come by in academia.

4. What are you working on this summer?

I'm investigating “Internet neighboring” between countries, trying to determine which nations are directly adjacent to each other at the network level. Real-world measurements only give us a partial view, and the picture they paint isn't always clear. My work is about cutting through that noise to characterize Internet topology at a country scale.

5. What’s one thing you’re hoping to learn this summer?

I want to get better at turning large datasets into meaningful research insights, and learn how to do that from people who work with this kind of data every day.

6. What’s your favorite work snack?

Dulce de leche alfajores!

7. If you could instantly become an expert in any topic, what would it be?

Art history. Tracing how humans have chosen to represent the world across centuries and cultures seems like it would completely change the way I look at things.

8. What’s a non-technical hobby or interest you’re really into right now?

Karate. I started training last year and have really enjoyed it. Beyond the physical side, what draws me in is the tradition and philosophy behind it.

9. What’s the last great thing you read, watched, or listened to?

A History of Western Philosophy by Bertrand Russell. It covers centuries of philosophical thought in a way that is surprisingly accessible and engaging.

More to Come From Our 2026 Interns

As our internship program enters its second year, we're looking forward to another group of talented students bringing fresh ideas to our team.

Over the coming months, our interns will contribute to projects spanning internet measurement, network analysis, and IP intelligence. Along the way, they'll gain hands-on experience tackling real research challenges while helping us better understand how the internet continues to evolve.

We're looking forward to seeing what they discover this summer and sharing more about their work in the months ahead.