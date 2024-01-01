Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

IPinfo for Medtech

Data drives reimbursement. Medtech organizations increasingly need sophisticated and compliant data analytics. However, data siloes, deficiencies in data and trust between stakeholders, non-agile logistics for bidirectional data flow, and many other challenges hinder value-based care and better patient outcomes. Plus, every 24 hours one medical organization experiences data breach, decreasing efficiency and patient care.

IPinfo supports Medtech and Life Sciences with accurate datasets.

IPinfo works with top Medtech

We process data for millions of visitors belonging to more than 100,000 businesses and developers. For many of our customers, the way that we’re able to customize their website’s user experience is invaluable. Fast and accurate IP address data is a powerful resource, and that’s what we specialize in.

  • Bupa
  • curamcare
  • InnerHour
  • CarePayment
  • Cytoplan
  • Augmedix
  • SmileDoctors
  • Lifestyles

  • Improve data security with accurate IP insights

    Over the years, we've processed terabytes of IP information to ensure that our customers get the most accurate data on the web. Plus, our IP address data is updated every day and is maintained by our in-house data experts. The result is that you can rely on these IP insights.

  • Customize patient education and clinical access

    MedTech and healthcare organizations face a variety of challenges: staffing shortages, data breaches, clinician burnout, addressing the social determinants of health, and beyond. Health technology uses IP address data in a variety of ways, including customized patient education, remote monitoring, predictive analytics, and more. From cybersecurity to accessible patient care and education, IP data is helping to advance MedTech outcomes.

We’re proud to serve some of the most recognized names in the industry

Anthony Jaggs
Anthony JaggsDigital Product Owner, Bupa

IPinfo's API is a core part of our website. As a result, we have created a bespoke solution that integrates with our CMS so we can manage the geolocation capability to suit our needs.

Benjamin WeatherallDirector, Curam Care

We predominantly use it for localized forms of searching for users to find individual home carers in our database.

Chaithanya Padi
Chaithanya PadiChief Technology Officer, InnerHour

API integration was so simple. It was just one token and we were good to go. We modify services based on the geolocation of customers, for example customizing content based on the location of the user.

Here are just a few examples of what we can do for businesses specializing in Healthcare and Medtech:

  • Customize content

    Telehealth uses IP address data to serve relevant content and product information to patients in different locations. From primary care clinics to dental centers to remote care, IP data improves patient experiences and education.

  • Connect patient to clinicians

    In-person clinics, telehealth, and health insurance platforms use IP data to connect patients with the right provider. IP data can be used to map the locations of providers and patients to match patients with the best healthcare options.

  • Efficient appointment booking

    IP data is used to limit appointments to patients within certain geolocations. Clinical teams can automatically enforce regulatory norms while improving team efficiency.

  • HIPPA and HITECH compliant integrations

    IPinfo offers integrations such as Graylog, Snowflake, and other compliant organizations to make IP data easier than ever to use.

