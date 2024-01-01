IPinfo for Maltego
Accelerate investigations with IPinfo's new set of Transforms for domain and IP address enrichment on Maltego. From infrastructure footprinting to cyber threat intelligence, these IP insights enhance Maltego's efficiency and effectiveness.Contact sales
- PriceFree trial
- CategoryCybersecurity
- AccessReach out to Maltego
- RequirementsMaltego One license and IPinfo subscription
Empower your threat
intelligence teams
Build a complete picture of the subject of investigation with accurate IP geolocation data, ASN insights, provider data, abuse contact information, carrier data, and more.
- Pinpoint precise location
- Detect carriers and ISPs
- Identify VPNs
- Look up redirects and backlinks
- Discover co-hosted domains
- Find metadata for most domains
- Enrich IP addresses with domain and ASN information
Getting started
Setting up integrations with IPinfo is as easy as 1-2-3. Get started with Maltego Transforms and IPinfo's proprietary IP data today.
01
Sign up for Maltego One and IPinfo – Gain full solution access by merging your IP data with Maltego's powerful Transforms.
02
Install IPinfo and Host.io Transforms on Maltego – Use IP data with other 3rd party data sources.
03
Apply the Transforms – Build a complete picture for each investigation
Why IPinfo?
IPinfo gathers accurate and reliable IP address data. Merging our data with Maltego is a powerful way to enrich data, investigate domains, optimize pentesting, and more.About us