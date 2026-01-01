What Is SSH?

SSH

Overview of SSH

SSH provides encrypted communication between a client and a server, allowing administrators, developers, and automated processes to execute commands, transfer files, and manage systems remotely. SSH typically operates over TCP port 22, though this can be customized for security or operational reasons. Its flexibility has made it the standard for remote server administration across Linux, Unix, and network devices.

Why SSH Is Important

SSH is a cornerstone of secure infrastructure management, ensuring that sensitive credentials and commands are not exposed to interception. For system administrators, it enables centralized, encrypted access to servers across data centers and cloud environments. However, SSH can also be a target for brute-force login attempts and automated scanning by attackers seeking unauthorized access. Monitoring SSH activity is therefore critical for both security operations and compliance, particularly in environments handling sensitive or regulated data.

How IPinfo Handles SSH Context

IPinfo has an SSH tag, which is useful for finding machines with the SSH service exposed to the internet while it might not be expected (e.g. it should only be exposed internally).

Links to Related Documentation and Tooling