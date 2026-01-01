What Is a Mail Server?

Mail Server

Overview of Mail Server

Mail servers handle the core functions of email delivery and retrieval on the internet. An outgoing mail server uses the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) to send messages from a sender's email client to the recipient's mail server. An incoming mail server stores and provides access to received messages via protocols such as Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) or Post Office Protocol version 3 (POP3). Large organizations may run their own mail servers for greater control, while smaller entities often rely on hosted services provided by companies like Google Workspace or Microsoft Exchange Online.

Why Mail Servers Are Important

Mail servers are critical for the reliable operation of email systems, ensuring that messages are delivered quickly, securely, and in compliance with policies. They can also perform spam filtering, malware scanning, and authentication checks to maintain email integrity and protect users. In cybersecurity and fraud prevention, identifying the IP addresses of mail servers can help track the source of phishing campaigns, detect compromised infrastructure, and improve threat intelligence feeds.

How IPinfo Handles Mail Server Data

IPinfo provides a mailserver tag. Using this information enables more accurate filtering, security monitoring, and forensic investigation of email traffic.

