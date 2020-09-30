What is routing?

Routing is the process of selecting a path for the data packets across a network like a computer network, telephone network, or a public transportation network. In computer networks, like the Internet, routing is done via specialized hardware called routers, which select the best (fastest and shortest) path for data packets to travel from point A to point B.

When a router receives a data packet, it first reads the packet's header to see it wants to go. Then, using an internal routing table, the router selects the best route for that packet.

There are three main types of routing: