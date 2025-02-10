Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more

IP Data Made Easy

Access highly accurate IP data with ease. From geolocation to privacy detection of VPNs and proxies, our solutions enable you to make informed decisions in real-time. Learn why IPinfo is trusted by industry leaders for data accuracy and reliability.

Explore Our Data
Industry-Leading Precision

Industry-Leading Precision

Unique technology and benchmarking for data accuracy

Flexible Access

Flexible Access

API, database download, or cloud platform integrations

Commitment to IP Data Accuracy

Commitment to IP Data Accuracy

Every plan includes the same high-quality IP data, updated daily.

IP Intelligence for Every Industry

IPinfo provides highly accurate and flexible IP intelligence across multiple data sets, supporting industries like cybersecurity, marketing, finance, gametech, telecommunications, and more.

We set the standard for data excellence with a focus on continuous improvement. As part of our multi-step accuracy process, our proprietary Probe Network pings every IP address on the internet daily. This ensures you receive the most reliable and accurate real-time IP data available.

Learn more about the types of data you can obtain from IPs using IPinfo:

Geolocation

Geolocation

Know where an IP is located in the real world with the most accurate IP geolocation data in the industry, providing context as granular as radius and confidence level.

Read more
Privacy Detection

Privacy Detection

Identify IPs hiding behind anonymization mechanisms like VPNs, proxies, private relays, Tors, or connections via hosting providers.

Read more
ASN (Autonomous System Number)

ASN (Autonomous System Number)

Get visibility into the relationships and ownership of different networks around the internet including both IPv4 and IPv6.

Read more
Mobile Carrier

Mobile Carrier

Access detailed and accurate information about mobile carriers including the carrier name, MCC/MNC codes, and country codes.

Read more
Whois

Whois

Leverage data updated daily with consistent format and easy-to-use fields like Point of Contact (POC), Organization Identifiers (ORG), Networks (NET), and more.

Read more
IP Ranges

IP Ranges

Gather a full list of IP address ranges that are owned or operated by the provided domain name, with the total number of ranges and an array with each of them.

Read more
Company

Company

Discover companies behind IP traffic with data including the company’s name, domain, and what type of company it is: ISP, business, hosting service, or educational institution.

Read more
Hosted Domains

Hosted Domains

Retrieve a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. The list is ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Read more
Abuse Contact

Abuse Contact

View information belonging to the abuse contact of every IP address on the internet: email address, postal/ZIP code, city, state, country, name, network, and phone number.

Read more
Residential Proxy

Residential Proxy

Detect verified residential IPs, enhancing existing security measures, with metrics that include usage frequency, proxy provider information, and last-seen timestamps.

Read more

Our 5 steps to achieving unmatched IP data accuracy

Collect & Clean

Collect & Clean

Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.

Learn

Learn

Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.

Ground-Truth

Ground-Truth

800+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.

Update

Update

Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.

Collect & Clean

Collect & Clean

Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.

Flexible Data Access

We seek to make our IP intelligence universally available, so users can access critical data wherever and however they need, ensuring flexibility and seamless integration.

Checkmark image

API

Start using our fast and reliable API, with average 50-200 ms response time and 99.999% uptime.

Checkmark image

Database Download

Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format with database downloads.

Checkmark image

Integrations

Use your IP data at scale with our supported integrations, such as Snowflake, Splunk, GCP, and more.

Find the Perfect Plan for Your IP Data Needs

Flexible, transparent pricing for businesses of all sizes. Choose the plan that fits your needs and scale effortlessly with IPinfo.

MonthlyAnnually

Free

$0/year
50k requests/month
1 data types
  • Geolocation
Learn More
Evaluate and experiment

Basic

$990/year
Saving $198 by buying an annual subscription
150k requests/month
$20 - extra 10k requests
2 data types
Free features +
  • ASN
  • Basic Support
Learn More
For teams and developers

Standard

$2490/year
Saving $498 by buying an annual subscription
250k requests/month
$30 - extra 25k requests
3 data types
Basic features +
  • Privacy Detection
  • Priority Support
Learn More
For growing startups and businesses
Popular

Business

$4990/year
Saving $998 by buying an annual subscription
500k requests/month
$60 - extra 50k requests
7 data types
Standard features +
  • Abuse
  • Carrier
  • Company
  • Hosted Domains
  • Priority Support
Learn More
For businesses who needs extensive API data
Database Download

Free Samples Available
No volume restrictions

  • Any data set you want
  • JSON, CSV or MMDB
  • IPv4 and IPv6 covered
  • Daily Data Updates
  • Support
Learn More
For projects where you need the security and flexibility of having the data locally

Trusted by Technology Leaders in Some of the World’s Most Sophisticated Companies

Microsoft, Stone, WorldRemit, VMWare, WordPress, Intel, Accenture, Panorays, John Deere, Nokia

Accurate and Reliable IP Data You Can Trust

Checkmark image

Real-Time IP Insights

Gain instant access to up-to-date IP information. Our data is refreshed daily, providing you with accurate IP geolocation data, ownership details, and privacy detection for VPNs and proxies to make informed decisions swiftly.

Checkmark image

Scalable API Integrations

Seamlessly integrate our powerful APIs into your systems with ease. Designed for flexibility and performance, our APIs support businesses of all sizes—from startups to enterprises—ensuring reliable and fast data retrieval as your demands grow.

Checkmark image

Flexible Pricing Plans

Choose a plan that fits your specific needs and budget. Our transparent and adaptable pricing options allow you to scale effortlessly, providing cost-effective solutions whether you're handling thousands or billions of requests.

IP Data Solutions for Your Enterprise

Elevate your business with scalable, secure, and real-time IP data. Tailored solutions to meet your enterprise needs.

Explore Enterprise Solutions

Real Reviews from Real Users

[object Object]

Verified User

[object Object]

Works great and meets all of my security needs
My experience has been only good, particularly when I had to mark and count traffic for security needs. All the information is easily accessible even for...
Read more on G2

[object Object]

Verified User

[object Object]

Works great and meets all of my security needs
My experience has been only good, particularly when I had to mark and count traffic for security needs. All the information is easily accessible even for...
Read more on G2

[object Object]

Verified User

[object Object]

Works great and meets all of my security needs
My experience has been only good, particularly when I had to mark and count traffic for security needs. All the information is easily accessible even for...
Read more on G2

[object Object]

Verified User

[object Object]

Works great and meets all of my security needs
My experience has been only good, particularly when I had to mark and count traffic for security needs. All the information is easily accessible even for...
Read more on G2