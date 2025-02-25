IP Data Made Easy

Access highly accurate IP data with ease. From geolocation to privacy detection of VPNs and proxies, our solutions enable you to make informed decisions in real-time. Learn why IPinfo is trusted by industry leaders for data accuracy and reliability.
Unique technology and benchmarking for data accuracy
IPinfo provides highly accurate and flexible IP intelligence across multiple data sets, supporting industries like cybersecurity, marketing, finance, gametech, telecommunications, and more.
We set the standard for data excellence with a focus on continuous improvement. As part of our multi-step accuracy process, our proprietary Probe Network pings every IP address on the internet daily. This ensures you receive the most reliable and accurate real-time IP data available.
Learn more about the types of data you can obtain from IPs using IPinfo:
Know where an IP is located in the real world with the most accurate IP geolocation data in the industry, providing context as granular as radius and confidence level.
Identify IPs hiding behind anonymization mechanisms like VPNs, proxies, private relays, Tors, or connections via hosting providers.
Get visibility into the relationships and ownership of different networks around the internet including both IPv4 and IPv6.
Access detailed and accurate information about mobile carriers including the carrier name, MCC/MNC codes, and country codes.
Leverage data updated daily with consistent format and easy-to-use fields like Point of Contact (POC), Organization Identifiers (ORG), Networks (NET), and more.
Gather a full list of IP address ranges that are owned or operated by the provided domain name, with the total number of ranges and an array with each of them.
Discover companies behind IP traffic with data including the company’s name, domain, and what type of company it is: ISP, business, hosting service, or educational institution.
Retrieve a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. The list is ordered based on host.io domain ranking.
View information belonging to the abuse contact of every IP address on the internet: email address, postal/ZIP code, city, state, country, name, network, and phone number.
Detect verified residential IPs, enhancing existing security measures, with metrics that include usage frequency, proxy provider information, and last-seen timestamps.
While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources - Whois records and geofeeds for basic information - they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.
Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.
Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.
800+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.
Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.
Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.
We seek to make our IP intelligence universally available, so users can access critical data wherever and however they need, ensuring flexibility and seamless integration.
Real-Time IP Insights
Gain instant access to up-to-date IP information. Our data is refreshed daily, providing you with accurate IP geolocation data, ownership details, and privacy detection for VPNs and proxies to make informed decisions swiftly.
Scalable API Integrations
Seamlessly integrate our powerful APIs into your systems with ease. Designed for flexibility and performance, our APIs support businesses of all sizes—from startups to enterprises—ensuring reliable and fast data retrieval as your demands grow.
Flexible Pricing Plans
Choose a plan that fits your specific needs and budget. Our transparent and adaptable pricing options allow you to scale effortlessly, providing cost-effective solutions whether you're handling thousands or billions of requests.
Free Samples Available
No volume restrictions
