Privacy Policy

Effective: 1 August, 2024

This Privacy Policy ("Privacy Policy") describes the types of Information that IPinfo Inc. ("we" or "us") may collect from you through our software, website ("Site"), documentation, and related services (together, the "Services"), in person, and other means, unless otherwise expressly stated by IPinfo. This Privacy Policy also describes how we collect, store, use, process, and share that Information.

Please read this Privacy Policy to understand our policies and practices regarding your Information and how we will handle it. If you do not agree with our policies and practices, do not use the Services or provide your Information to us.

IPinfo may change this Privacy Policy at any time, at its discretion. Please check the Privacy Policy periodically for updates.

Capitalized terms not defined in this Privacy Policy have the meaning as set forth in the Terms of Service for the Services, which can be found at https://ipinfo.io/terms-of-service.

The Types of Information That IPinfo Collects About You and How IPinfo Collects That Information

IPinfo may collect Information from you directly, from the devices you use to interact with us, and from third parties "Information" is data related to your use of the Services and may include data by which you may be personally identified, such as name, postal address, e-mail address and telephone number. In some cases, you provide this Information to us directly, and at other times the Information is collected automatically. Below are specific types of Information we may collect through various means and in typical situations.

Personal Contact Information

When registering to use the Services, we may require you to provide certain personally identifiable information, such as your name, company/organization name, address, phone number, and/or email address ( "Personal Contact Information").

Billing Information

When purchasing the Services, we require you to provide financial and billing Information, such as billing name and address, and credit card number ("Billing Information").

Data You Share

You may be able to share your Personal Information when using our Services, which could be incorporated into text, graphics, video, messages or other materials. Some of this Information may be stored and maintained on our servers.

Diagnostic & Login Information

If you encounter technical errors when using the Services, we may request your permission to obtain a report along with certain logging data from your system documenting the error ("Diagnostic Information"). This may include data regarding your Operating System version, hardware, browser version, or any other software version information, and your email address, if provided. Additionally, certain login Information may be maintained in a cookie stored locally on your personal computing device (not on a server) to streamline the login process ("Login Information").

Cookies, Usage, and Analytics Information

We may use cookies and similar tracking technologies (like web beacons and pixels) to gather information when you interact with our Services. Some online tracking technologies help us maintain the security of our Services and your account, prevent crashes, fix bugs, save your preferences, and assist with basic site functions.

We also permit third parties and service providers to use online tracking technologies on our Services for analytics and advertising, including to help manage and display advertisements, to tailor advertisements to your interests, or to send abandoned shopping cart reminders (depending on your communication preferences). The third parties and service providers use their technology to provide advertising about products and services tailored to your interests which may appear either on our Services or on other websites.

If you believe our online tracking technologies qualify as a "sale" or "sharing" of your personal information under applicable US state laws (including targeted advertising), you can opt out of these technologies by submitting a request. This also applies to the processing of your personal data for targeted advertising (or sharing as defined under California law), the sale of personal data, or profiling used to make decisions with legal or similar significant impacts (known as 'profiling').

Specific information about how we use such technologies and how you can refuse certain cookies is set out in our Cookie Notice.

Device information, including IP address, device identifiers, and details about your web browser.

Analytical information, including details about your interaction with our website and electronic newsletters.

Advertising information, including special advertising and other unique identifiers that enable us or third parties working on our behalf to target advertisements to you. Please be aware that our advertising Data Processors may collect data about you when you visit third-party website or use third-party apps. They may use that data to better target advertisements to you on our behalf.

Business record information, including records of your purchases of products and services.

The following is a list of our Data Processors who collect the Information described above. Please follow the links to find out more details about the Data Processors' privacy practices.

Data Processor Information Type Collected Processor Policy Dreamdata Account Information, Purchase Information https://dreamdata.io/privacy-policy Facebook Advertising Information https://www.facebook.com/policy.php Google Analytics Device information, Analytical Information https://policies.google.com/technologies/partner-sites?hl=en-US Hubspot Analytical Information, Form Submissions https://legal.hubspot.com/privacy-policy LinkedIn Advertising Information https://www.linkedin.com/legal/privacy-policy Posthog Analytical Information https://posthog.com/privacy Quora Advertising Information https://www.quora.com/about/privacy Twitter Advertising Information https://twitter.com/en/privacy

Location Information - We do not use GPS technology to collect any Information regarding your precise real-time geo-location while using the Services. However, we may use elements of your Usage and Analytics Information (such as your IP address) to determine your generalized location. This Information is referred to as "Generalized Location Information."

How IPinfo Uses Information It Collects About You and the Purpose for the Collection and Use

We use Information that we collect about you or that you provide to us for the following purposes:

To present the Service, our Site and the Site Content (as defined in the Terms of Use) to you.

To provide you with the Services that you request from us. If you inquire about our Services, we will use the contact Information you give us to communicate with you about them.

To provide customer support.

To carry out our obligations and enforce our rights arising from any contracts entered into between you and us, including for billing and collection.

To notify you about changes to our Services.

To communicate with you regarding our Services, including for marketing purposes.

To personalize your experience and our advertising to you.

For administrative purposes.

In any other way we may describe when you provide the Information.

To fulfill any other purpose for which you provide it.

For any other purpose with your consent.

To improve our Services and develop new Services.

Here are additional details on how we use certain specific Information about you.

Personal Contact Information

We use this Information to manage your account, to provide the Services, to maintain our customer/visitor lists, to respond to your inquiries or request feedback, for identification and authentication purposes, for service improvement, and to address issues like malicious use of the Services. We may also use Personal Contact Information for limited marketing purposes, namely, to contact you to further discuss your interest in the Services, and to send you information about us or our partners.

Billing Information

We use Billing Information to manage your account, to provide the Services, and to check the financial qualifications of prospective customers and to collect payment for the Services. We may use a third-party service provider to manage credit card processing.

Data, Diagnostic Information and Login Information

We use this Information for the purpose of administering and improving our Services to you. We may also use this Information in a de-identified, anonymous way to monitor and analyze use of the Services, for the Services' technical administration, and to increase the Services' functionality and user-friendliness.

Usage and Analytics Information

We may use your Usage and Analytics Information in a deidentified, anonymous way to monitor and analyze use of the Services, for the Services' technical administration, to increase the Services' functionality and user-friendliness, and to verify that users have the authorization needed for the Services to process their requests.

Generalized Location Information

We may use this Information for the purpose of administering and improving our Services to you, such as by providing you with relevant advertisements and promotions. We may also use your Generalized Location Information in an anonymized manner to monitor and analyze use of the Services, for the Services' technical administration, and to increase the Services' functionality and user-friendliness.

Please note that if you are registering for or using the Services as an administrator on behalf of an organization, you may be able to view the activity and/or content associated with your sub-users' use of the Services, including, but not limited to, their personal Information.

If we plan to use your Information in the future for any other purposes not identified above, we will only do so after informing you by updating this Privacy Policy. See the section of this Privacy Policy entitled "Changes to this Privacy Policy." We can use and share non-personally-identifying Information for any purpose without restriction.

When IPinfo Shares Your Information

We may disclose Information that we collect or you provide as described in this Privacy Policy:

To our subsidiaries and affiliates.

To contractors, service providers, and other third parties we use to support our business, as described further below.

To fulfill the purpose for which you provide it.

For any other purpose disclosed by us when you provide the Information.

With your consent.

To enforce or apply our Terms of Use.

If we believe it is necessary to identify, contact or bring legal action against someone who may be causing injury to or interference with (either intentionally or unintentionally) our rights or property, other users of the Services, or anyone else (including the rights or property of anyone else) that could be harmed by such activities.

If we believe in good faith that such disclosure is required by and in accordance with the law.

In connection with a corporate re-organization, a merger or amalgamation with another entity, a sale of all or a substantial portion of our assets or stock, including any due diligence exercise carried out in relation to the same.

From time to time we may employ third parties to help us provide and/or improve the Services. These third parties may have limited access to databases of user Information or registered member Information for the purpose of helping us to provide and/or improve the Services, and they will be subject to contractual restrictions and organizational safeguards intended to protect your Information.

Please note that if you are using the Services at the request or as part of an organization, your organization's account administrator may be able to view certain activity and content associated with use of the Services, including, but not limited to, elements of your Information.

Non-US Users

These Services are hosted in the United States and are intended primarily for visitors located within the United States. If you choose to use the Services from other regions of the world, you may be transferring your Information outside of those regions to the United States for storage and processing.

Residents of the European Economic Area ("EEA") and United Kingdom ("UK")

If you are located in the EEA or UK you may have certain rights under European and UK law with respect to your personally-identifiable Information ("Personal Information") that are described below.

Controller of Personal Information

IPinfo is the Controller of your Personal Information. IPinfo's primary business address is 5616 49th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136, and its remittance address is 300 Lenora Street, #516, Seattle, WA 98121.

Processing

IPinfo may process your Personal Information on one or more of the following legal bases:

as necessary to enter into a contract with you or a legal entity you represent, to perform our contractual obligations, to provide services, to respond to requests from you, or to provide support;

where we have a legitimate interest, as described in this Privacy Policy (see "How IPinfo Uses Information It Collects About You and the Purposes for Collection and Use");

as necessary to comply with relevant law and legal obligations, including to respond to lawful requests and orders; or

with your consent.

Your Rights

Subject to applicable law, you may have the right to:

ask whether we hold Personal Information about you and request copies of such Personal Information, as well as information about how it is processed;

request that inaccurate Personal Information is corrected;

request deletion of Personal Information that is no longer necessary for the purposes underlying the processing, processed based on withdrawn consent, or processed in non-compliance with applicable legal requirements;

request us to restrict the processing of Personal Information under certain circumstances;

object to the processing of Personal Information;

request portability of Personal Information that you have provided to us (which does not include Information derived from the collected Information), where the processing of such Personal Information is based on consent or a contract with you and is carried out by automated means; and

lodge a complaint with the appropriate data protection authorities.

You can exercise your rights of access, rectification, erasure, restriction, objection, and data portability by contacting us at the email address below.

Where we process your Personal Information for a specified purpose based on your consent, you may withdraw your consent at any time, and we will stop any further processing of your data for that purpose.

The categories of Personal Information that we collect are identified in the section titled "The Types of Information That IPinfo Collects about You and How IPinfo Collects That Information." Additional information about how long we will retain your Information and how we share your Information is found in the section titled "How IPinfo Uses Information It Collects About You and the Purpose for the Collection and Use" and the section titled "How Long We Retain Your Personal Information."

How We Keep Your Personal Information Secure

The security of your Personal Information is important to us. We use commercially reasonable efforts to store and maintain your Personal Information in a secure environment. We take technical, contractual, administrative, and physical security steps designed to protect Personal Information that you provide to us. We have implemented procedures designed to limit the dissemination of your Personal Information to only such designated staff as are reasonably necessary to carry out the stated purposes we have communicated to you. Because the internet is not completely secure, we cannot guarantee the security of your Information either in transmission or when stored. We are not responsible for circumvention of any privacy settings or security measures contained in the Services.

You are also responsible for helping to protect the security of your Personal Information. For instance, never give out your password. Safeguard your user name, password and personal credentials for the Services. You are responsible for maintaining the security of any personal computing device on which you utilize the Services.

When We Share Your Information with Third Parties

You may be able to share Information with third parties through use of the Services. The privacy policies of these third parties are not under our control and may differ from ours. The use of any Information that you may provide to any third parties will be governed by the privacy policy of such third party or by your independent agreement with such third party, as the case may be. If you have any doubts about the privacy of the Information you are providing to a third party, we recommend that you contact that third party directly to learn more or to review its privacy policy.

How Long We Retain Your Personal Information

We will keep your Information for as long as it remains necessary for the identified purpose or as required by law, which may extend beyond the termination of our relationship with you. We may retain certain data as necessary to prevent fraud or future abuse, or for legitimate business purposes, such as analysis of aggregated, non-personally-identifiable data, account recovery, or if required by law. All retained Information will remain subject to the terms of this Privacy Policy. Please note that if you request that your Information be removed from our databases, it may not be possible to completely delete all of your Information due to technological and legal constraints.

Changes To This Privacy Policy

We reserve the right to change this Privacy Policy at any time. If we decide to change this Privacy Policy in the future, we will post or provide appropriate notice, such as on the Site. Any non-material change (such as clarifications) to this Privacy Policy will become effective on the date the change is posted, and any material changes will become effective 30 days from their posting on http://ipinfo.io/privacy-policy or via email to your listed email address.

Unless stated otherwise, our current Privacy Policy applies to all Information that we have about you and your account. The date on which the latest update was made is indicated at the top of this document.

California's "Shine the Light" Law

Under California Civil Code Sections 1798.83-1798.84, California residents are entitled to ask us for a notice identifying the categories of Personal Information which we share with our affiliates and/or third parties for marketing purposes and providing contact information for such affiliates and/or third parties. If you are a California resident and would like a copy of this notice, please submit a request to support@ipinfo.io.

How You Can Contact Us

You can help by keeping us informed of any changes in your Information, such as a change of email address or telephone number. If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, please contact us at support@ipinfo.io or by mail at:

IPinfo Inc. 300 Lenora Street #516, Seattle, WA 98136, USA