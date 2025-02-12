Internet Census Data Collection

What we collect

To ensure our IP address information is up to date and contains the best information available, we occasionally run internet wide census reports. This data is limited to services that helps us determine the type of services that an IP address provides.

Opting Out

We take all inquires into our activities seriously and will work with you to remove your IP address or IP address ranges from our census reports. If you wish to add your network ranges to our list of excluded ranges, please email us at our support email address.