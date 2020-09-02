4 years ago by IPinfo Team — 2 min read IPinfo partners with Snowflake Data Marketplace

Snowflake leverages the most reliable, accurate, and in-depth source of geolocation data available

(Seattle, Sept 2, 2020) -- IPinfo, the trusted source for IP address data, announced today its partnership with Snowflake, the cloud data platform, to be an IP address data provider on the Snowflake Data Marketplace. Businesses that leverage Snowflake as their cloud data platform can now use IPinfo for geolocation data for all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. As data becomes essential for Snowflake customers, they now have access to IPinfo geolocation data sets for richer analytics, deeper insights and informed data-driven decision-making

Snowflake is a cloud data platform that equips organizations with a single, integrated solution that offers the only data warehouse built for any cloud; instant, secure, and governed access to their network of data; and a core architecture to enable many other types of data workloads, including a single platform for developing modern data applications. Snowflake customers include Fortune 500 companies, popular tech startups, and many other household names.

With the new Snowflake Data Marketplace that aims to provide a myriad of datasets with a click of a button, Snowflake customers can now access, directly from their Snowflake account, IPinfo’s IP to Geolocation and Privacy Detection data sets. Users will be able to leverage this information to pinpoint geolocation data for all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and determine whether IP addresses are running behind a VPN, proxy, or Tor or behind a hosting provider. This includes IP geolocation data such as latitude and longitude coordinates, region, country, postal/ZIP code, and city. Using IPinfo’s IP address geolocation data, customers can resolve their web traffic to exact locations as specific as a street address. IPinfo builds and maintains its own proprietary IP geolocation database, which can be used to generate various forms of geographic information for IP traffic.

“Snowflake customers are increasingly using our platform as a security data lake, so IP context and threat intelligence are in high demand. IPinfo are experts in the field and consistently provide reliable data to power investigations and automation,” said Omer Singer, Head of Cyber Security Strategy, Snowflake. “Partnering with IPinfo to provide IP address datasets on the Snowflake Data Marketplace means our customers avoid building and maintaining integrations so they can focus on protecting their organizations at cloud-scale.”

For nearly a decade, IPinfo has been a comprehensive IP address data and API provider with flexible pricing plans to meet any business needs. The company handle billions of API requests per month and serve different IP data types like IP to geolocation, IP to carrier, IP to Company, VPN & Proxy detection, and many more.

“The data market is growing at a rapid pace, and Snowflake Data Marketplace represents the right shift towards a unified platform that makes any type of dataset easily accessible to anyone, which is why we are proud to be a data provider for Snowflake,” stated Ben Dowling, Founder & CEO. “We are always on a lookout for great platforms to make our datasets more easily accessible. We look forward to making it easy for Snowflake users to get the most accurate, reliable, and comprehensive IP address data sets out there!”

About IPinfo

IPInfo is an internet infrastructure data company that provides the most reliable, fastest and most accurate data sets via API for geolocation, as well as for company IPs, mobile carrier IPs, and domains. Originally started as a community project in 2013, the IPInfo platform has processed terabytes of data to produce its custom data sets that allow companies to pinpoint their users’ locations, customize their experiences, prevent fraud and ensure compliance. More than 100,000 developers and businesses, from non-profits to Fortune500 companies, use IPInfo as a trusted source for security, performance and fraud detection. Locate IPInfo at IPinfo.io.