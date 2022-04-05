Data downloads vs API, or both? - IPinfo blog

3 years ago by IPinfo Team — 7 min read Data downloads vs API, or both?

Does data retrieval matter?

In some cases, it doesn’t. In other cases, it really does. The reality is that both the API and data downloads offer different benefits based on the priorities of each use case.

By the end of this article, you should have enough resources to make the right choice for your use case. And if not, no worries! We’ll give you quick access to our data experts to ask any remaining questions.

The facts: What you need to know

Before diving into more comparison details that specifically affect use cases, here are some simple facts to know about downloads and our API.



API DB Downloads Access to data Average 50 to 200 ms response time

99.999% uptime Option to download daily, weekly, or monthly Queries Can accommodate 100s of thousands of requests per second

Option for a set amount of requests or pay-as-you-go Unlimited Support Response from a data expert within 48 hours Any format of your choice (MMDB, CSV, etc.)

Support to integrate with cloud storage provider of your choice (e.g. AWS S3, GC Storage, etc.) Pricing Pay-as-you-go pricing

OR pay for a set amount of requests per month Based on the data type and refresh cadence Other benefits Simple and easy to use

Weekly and monthly email summary service Full flexibility for how you handle the data

Customizable

Data Downloads versus our API

IPinfo’s API and data downloads use the same accurate datasets that are updated every day. That being said, there are some reasons our users choose data downloads over our API and vice versa.

1. Speed

On the setup side of things, the API is the fastest way to start getting data. Because you won’t need to build an ETL pipeline or set up databases, servers, uptime, SQL queries, and other data processing systems, you can get the insights immediately by calling our API.

However, some users might need more time to integrate the API into their existing processes. That’s why IPinfo provides a variety of libraries and guides.

With data downloads, the initial setup often takes more time. This is because it's a custom offer with a variety of data types to choose from, options for download frequency, and other customizations. After choosing your features and data, your setup timeframe depends on how you process the data.

In short, if you want IP data that you can use immediately, the API is the best place to start.

2. Response time

Because users won’t need to traverse the Internet with each query, IPinfo’s database provides the fastest IP lookups. For instance, a typical database lookup averages around one millisecond while an API lookup takes around 100 milliseconds.

On average, our API returns requests within 50 to 200 milliseconds. But even though our API is lightning fast, IPinfo’s database is the best option if you need the lowest latency possible.

3. Fresh Data

Our APIs automatically query our database and return the most recent IP insights. In the same way, daily downloads maintain the same accuracy as our API. However, because of how frequently IPs change, users who download our data on a weekly and monthly basis may experience a coarsening of the data that never happens with API calls.

Here’s a snapshot of how IP insights become outdated over time.

This is why weekly and monthly database downloads won’t stay as accurate as API requests or daily downloads.

If you require the most accurate insights, then daily database downloads or our API may be the right choice for you.

4. Usage volume

For lower usage volumes, the API can be more cost-effective since users can pay for a set amount of monthly requests or opt for metered billing. Another way we help API users understand volumes is with weekly and monthly request summaries. We also offer a variety of guides to help optimize the number of requests such as blocking bot traffic.

When it comes to large amounts of monthly requests, data downloads may decrease how much you spend per month. That’s because rather than paying based on individual datasets or pre-set pricing plans, you can gather all of the insights we offer with one download.

5. Security or critical dependence

IPinfo’s uptime is nearly 100 percent. But the reality is that some products need security measures that take into account every worst-case scenario (even the most unimaginable).

By eliminating reliance on IPinfo’s infrastructure or uptime, organizations with high-security protocols can maintain more infrastructure control. That’s why some of our users opt for data downloads as opposed to our API.

6. Flexibility

The top reason organizations migrate from our API to database downloads is because of flexibility. (Keep reading to see why Dreamdata eventually started using data downloads.) With data downloads, you can easily lookup billions of IPs at one time and get the data the way you want it.

Additionally, many organizations also use data downloads to stay compliant with GDPR and other privacy regulations. And while some improve API data privacy compliance with strategies such as hashing out the last digit of IPs, many companies have found that database downloads are the best option when it comes to adhering to GDPR regulations.

Data downloads give you the flexibility to manage your IP data how you choose. You won’t need to share any data with IPinfo. Plus, you can manage how you conduct data lookups to protect the privacy of individuals.

7. Data processing

Other companies prefer the API because it limits how much data they need to process. For instance, when a user calls our API for Privacy Detection insights, that’s the only data they’ll retrieve.

Database Downloads, however, pull from a wide range of data. And users process this information within their organization. For data enrichment companies, processing data is their top priority.

On the other hand, some companies want to limit how much data they retrieve. In this case, simple API queries allow these organizations to focus their attention on developing reliable features, products, or services.

Inspiration: Data retrieval for better use cases

More than anything, use cases often determine whether data downloads or API is best. To illustrate this, here are a few examples of use cases that benefited from one or the other.

Data enrichment

Dreamdata - an organization that specializes in B2B revenue attribution - uses IPinfo’s data for enrichment. Initially, when Dreamdata had lower traffic volumes, they used the API. Here’s why they opted for the API when they first signed up for IPinfo’s data:

It was more cost-effective for their traffic volumes.

It was easier to integrate with their existing systems.

As their traffic grew and they needed to scale, however, they migrated to data downloads for these reasons.

Downloads were the most efficient way to embed large volumes of IP data into their platform.

Data downloads are lower latency.

Using downloads, they help B2B clients understand their buyers and map out the customer journey. For example, they use downloads to identify the country and city and also to conduct reverse lookups of accounts.

These two examples represent how similar use cases may benefit from a different data retrieval method.

ABM or Sales Intel

ABM organizations use the API to target high-value leads at a time when they’ll be more likely to buy. Say, for instance, that geolocation insights and other user intent data indicate a potential customer. Sales teams can use this information to connect with these high-value site visitors.

On the other hand, other ABM and Sales Intel companies use the raw data from our Downloadable Database to help users pinpoint the right buyers. Additionally, these downloaded insights help map out buyer journeys and understand customers even better.

These are just a few examples of how similar use cases can use different data retrieval to improve their targeting, personalization, enrichment, and more.

Do you need data downloads or the API?

Here’s a simple assessment. Below is a list of common priorities for many of our users. Start by putting a checkmark next to your most important concerns. You could also have the project manager, developers, or other team members do the same to gauge any variation in priorities.

We need the most up-to-date data We need simplicity. (Just make the call and get the data.) We don’t want to worry about building or maintaining infrastructure for IP data. We need to quickly ship a feature that needs IP data. Next to accurate data, price is a major factor. We need the cheaper option. We need complete flexibility with IP data. Latency is a top concern. Privacy compliance with IP data is a major concern. We have the in-house expertise to load, host, and service large datasets. We need whole datasets rather than individual API calls.

Next, take the numbers that matter the most for your use case and compare them with the table below. For instance, if most of your top priorities align with database downloads, then this may be the best option for your use case.

API 1. Most up-to-date data 2. Make a call. Get the IP data 3. Don’t need to worry about infrastructure for IP data 4. Helps you ship an IP-enabled feature quickly 5. The cheaper option for low volumes DB Downloads 6. Complete flexibility with IP data 7. Addresses any latency concerns 8. Addresses privacy concerns 9. Big datasets for in-house expertise to load, host, and service 10. Whole datasets

But if you’ve read through this article, assessed your top priorities, and still find that your use case is uniquely challenging, feel free to contact one of our data experts. Sometimes our users benefit from downloading a few datasets while using the API for other kinds of data. This is often because the API may be better for some particular feature within a use case.

That being said, please reach out with any questions or concerns you may have about data services and your use case. We’re always ready to help!